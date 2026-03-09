Spirited Paw® Launches Healthy Mind for Dogs

A Cognitive Supplement That Delivers Memory Support

PALMYRA, Wis., March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Spirited Paw®, made by Standard Process®, is proud to introduce its latest innovation — Healthy Mind — a new brain health supplement for aging dogs showing signs of cognitive and behavioral changes.

As dogs age, cognitive symptoms such as difficulty following previously learned cues, reduced interest in play or affection, and house accidents can become more frequent. While troubling, research shows these shifts are all too common with over a fourth of canines ages 11-12 experiencing brain health issues.1 One study found that these shifts can begin as early as age 6.2

"Today's owners prioritize quality of life," says Katrina Verdeur, MS, Product Development Manager for Pet Products at Standard Process. "As behavioral changes in aging dogs become more prevalent — and owners become more aware of the symptoms — Healthy Mind is here to help seniors stay engaged."

Offering nutritional support for memory health, Healthy Mind features organic farm ingredients beet, Brussels sprouts, buckwheat, and Swiss chard — nutrient-dense crops grown on our 850+ acre certified organic farm.

In addition, Healthy Mind is formulated with phosphatidylserine, essential B vitamins, and vitamin E. Together, these human-quality ingredients offer nutritional support for memory health, benefit mood and stress response, and promote overall cognitive health.

Healthy Mind also contains organic medium-chain triglycerides (MCT oil), a type of fat often used in cognitive supplements, which contributes to energy supply in the aging dog brain. Emerging research suggests this ingredient may offer promising support for canine cognitive health.

About Spirited Paw : A Standard Process Brand



Spirited Paw was born from generations of farming and a legacy of whole food wellness. As part of the Standard Process family — an industry leader in human nutrition for over 95 years — our founders brought their deep roots in organic agriculture and science-backed health into the pet world.

The idea was simple: pets deserve the same care and quality we expect for our own families. When they couldn't find supplements that met that bar, they didn't just raise it — they built a new one. Spirited Paw is their way of sharing real, honest nutrition with every pet, from the ground up.

