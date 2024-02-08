POSSIBLE Revolutionizes Hydration with the Launch of Whole Food Electrolyte Powder

PALMYRA, Wis., Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, POSSIBLE , leader in innovative health solutions, announces the release of its newest groundbreaking product – the first-of-its-kind, certified organic Whole Food Electrolyte powder. Unlike competitors relying on synthesized mineral salts and artificial ingredients, POSSIBLE takes a pioneering approach, offering a pure, whole-food-based solution for optimal hydration.

POSSIBLE Whole Food Electrolyte revolutionizes hydration by delivering a balanced mix of essential electrolyte minerals Post this Introducing the future of hydration, meet POSSIBLE Whole Food Electrolyte. Elevate your performance and well-being with precision-crafted electrolytes, delivering clean, whole-food hydration without compromise.

Our bodies are composed of 55-65% water, and even a small loss can impact health and performance. POSSIBLE Whole Food Electrolyte delivers natural hydration, ensuring you stay at the top of your game. With a comprehensive range of essential electrolyte minerals, it supports vital functions like red blood cell health, immune support, and muscle metabolism.

POSSIBLE Whole Food Electrolyte revolutionizes hydration by delivering a balanced mix of essential electrolyte minerals, including Chloride, Sodium, Potassium, Magnesium, and Calcium, carefully mirroring what the body loses through sweat. Designed to be mixed with water, it aids the body in regulating temperature and maintaining a healthy fluid balance. Beyond hydration, it excels in nutrient replenishment, making it an ideal choice for bouncing back from strenuous endeavors, whether it be post-workout recovery or recuperating from everyday fluid losses. With versatility in mind, POSSIBLE Whole Food Electrolyte ensures comprehensive recovery support and acts as an endurance booster, particularly beneficial in hot conditions, by providing the right nutrients to fuel the body's needs. Additionally, it plays a pivotal role in overall cellular wellness, offering antioxidant support that goes beyond surface-level benefits.

Central to all of the products are ingredients grown on POSSIBLE's certified organic farm. Atriplex, known as nature's 'Natural Electrolyte,' is a salt accumulator thriving in high salt soils. A rich, plant-based source of naturally occurring minerals, it is a potent plant source of sodium, chloride, chromium, magnesium and molybdenum. The farm-grown barley grass, a source of Potassium, acts as another essential electrolyte, contributing to the overall balance.

The organic ingredient list speaks volumes about POSSIBLE's commitment to purity including:

Atriplex Powder, Apple Powder, Fine Milled Beet Powder, Barley Grass Extract, Coconut Water Powder, Pineapple Powder, Monk Fruit Extract, Kelp and Sea Salt.

"This product is not just about hydration," said Director of E-Commerce and Digital Marketing, Jim Schuh. "It's a holistic solution crafted to nourish the body and redefine standards for hydration support products. Until now, they have often relied on a high number of artificial, less-than-ideal ingredients. POSSIBLE takes pride in providing a pure, whole-food-based alternative, prioritizing function without compromise. We believe this marks a new era in wellness, where clean hydration meets the demands of a dynamic lifestyle. Our commitment to pioneering products and sustainable practices is evident in every pack, making POSSIBLE Whole Food Electrolyte a true game-changer in the market."

POSSIBLE Whole Food Electrolyte is priced at $45.00 (SLP) and is available in a convenient powder format, packaged in a bag containing 20 stick packs.

For more information about POSSIBLE Whole Food Electrolyte and to explore other

products offered by POSSIBLE, please visit mypossible.com . To purchase, please visit mypossible.com or the Amazon storefront.

About POSSIBLE

A creation of legendary whole food innovator Standard Process, POSSIBLE leverages almost a century's worth of science-based nutritional expertise. Every product within the line adheres to uncompromising standards for growing, using and processing only 100% organic, nutrient-rich ingredients.

About Standard Process

Standard Process is a family-owned, third-generation company that has been a leader in making whole food-based supplements since 1929. From the company's certified organic farm at its Palmyra, Wisconsin headquarters; to the Nutrition Innovation Center in Kannapolis, North Carolina; Standard Process is committed to clinical science that advances health and changes lives through whole food-based nutrition. Using regenerative farming practices and advanced manufacturing technologies designed to protect the vital nutrients found in each ingredient, Standard Process produces both raw materials and more than 300 high-quality supplements in its certified organic manufacturing facility. For more information about Standard Process and to find a healthcare professional who sells Standard Process products, visit standardprocess.com.

