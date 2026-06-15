PossibleNOW Brings DNC Compliance into the Agentic Era with DNCSolution for Salesforce's Headless360

As enterprises move from browser-based applications to AI agents operating across channels, PossibleNOW extends real-time contact compliance wherever those agents run.

ATLANTA, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PossibleNOW, a leader in enterprise marketing compliance solutions, today announced that CEO Scott Frey will join Salesforce executives in New York this month to discuss agent-first experiences in a Headless360 world and the governance required to support them. The CxO-focused Salesforce Headless360 events coincide with the launch of DNCSolution for Salesforce's Headless360, built to deliver agent-first Do Not Contact compliance.

The new service exposes PossibleNOW's compliance capabilities as discoverable, invocable MCP services for Agent-to-Agent (A2A) scenarios. This allows AI agents, including Microsoft Copilot and Salesforce Agentforce, to access real-time compliance decisions while maintaining governance across platforms. Compliance checks can now be reached from virtually any surface—including Slack, Microsoft Teams, ChatGPT, Claude, voice interfaces, and traditional applications.

As organizations adopt agentic AI or autonomous agents to engage customers, a critical challenge emerges: ensuring agents, whether human or AI, never contact individuals they are legally prohibited from reaching. DNCSolution for Salesforce's Headless360 addresses this challenge by providing a real-time compliance verdict before an agent initiates a call, text, or email.

The solution evaluates federal and state Do Not Call registries, known-litigator lists, wireless identification, state-specific calling-hour and call frequency restrictions, and established business relationship exemptions. By exposing compliance as a reusable service rather than embedding it within a single application, organizations can apply consistent governance regardless of channel or interface.

Because compliance is available at every layer of the agentic workflow, organizations can enforce it wherever it best fits their architecture. Autonomous agents can verify contact eligibility before taking action, while guardrails can prevent non-compliant contacts from ever being surfaced to an LLM. As a result, AI systems can present only contacts that are legally eligible for engagement.

"Compliance is the line between engagement that earns trust and engagement that creates liability," said Scott Frey, CEO of PossibleNOW. "When digital agents act on behalf of people across dozens of channels, the cost of crossing that line only increases. We built DNCSolution for Salesforce's Headless360 so the right answer travels with the agent, on every surface, every time."

DNCSolution for Salesforce's Headless360 is available today and integrates with Salesforce data and automation, enabling regulated organizations to scale agentic AI while maintaining compliance, accuracy, and trust.

About PossibleNOW

PossibleNOW is the pioneer and leader in customer contact compliance, helping organizations manage regulatory risk from federal and state regulations to international laws for over twenty-five years. Our technology, processes, and services enable relevant, trusted, and compliant customer interactions across industries, serving Fortune 500 companies and leading enterprises worldwide. With our platform DNCSolution, organizations feel confident in the face of regulatory risk from Do Not Call, TCPA, CAN-SPAM, and the Reassigned Number Database. For more information, visit www.possiblenow.com.

PossibleNOW: Marketing Compliance Made Simple.

SOURCE PossibleNOW