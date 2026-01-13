PossibleNOW launches DNCSolution™ for Salesforce to automate contact eligibility and regulatory compliance.

DULUTH, Ga., Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PossibleNOW, the leader in customer contact compliance solutions, today announced the launch of DNCSolution for Salesforce. Through our partnership, DNCSolution now provides a first-of-its-kind Do Not Contact (DNC) and TCPA compliance enforcement across the entire Salesforce Agentforce 360 platform.

With DNCSolution, Salesforce customers can now guarantee automated compliance checks across campaigns, workflows, data pipelines, and digital agents — ensuring every call, text, email, or AI-driven action is evaluated and enforced before execution. All operate under the same rules, eliminating gaps and guaranteeing auditable compliance across any interaction.

All compliance enforcement operates within the Trusted Salesforce Boundary, ensuring customer data, consent signals, and AI decisions never leave the Salesforce security and governance model. This unified offering integrates natively into all Salesforce experiences across the Agentforce 360 platform, from Customer 360 (Core CRM) to Data 360 and Agentforce AI, automating compliance for every customer.

A Full Suite of Real-time Compliance Capabilities

Real-time checks against Federal, State, and Internal DNC lists, including Reassigned Numbers Database to prevent accidental violations and preserve safe harbor status.

Maximize revenue potential by leveraging Established Business Relationship exemptions.

Protection against professional litigators who target businesses for TCPA claims, with PossibleNOW's known Litigator List.

Native enforcement across Salesforce Customer 360, Data 360, Marketing Cloud, Agentforce AI, and custom Salesforce applications — safeguarding every touchpoint.

Built-in protections from restricted calling hours, state holidays, and states-of-emergencies.

Together, these integrations make it simple for Salesforce customers to deliver personalized, compliant outreach across every channel — without manual checks or guesswork.

"People asked, and we've delivered! Salesforce customers need more than marketing automation — they need compliance across the entire platform and all experiences. Our first-of-its-kind integration with Salesforce provides a full suite of compliance capabilities built into every interaction, across the Salesforce Agentforce 360 Platform" said Scott Frey, CEO, PossibleNOW.

With DNCSolution for Salesforce, organizations can grow with confidence, ensuring every outreach — across every Salesforce Cloud product — is fully compliant, automatic, and auditable. To see a demo, reserve a seat at our webinar on January 29th, at 2:00pm EST.

About PossibleNOW

PossibleNOW is the pioneer and leader in compliant customer interactions, helping organizations manage marketing regulations for over twenty-five years. PossibleNOW's technology, consulting, and expertise enable trusted, relevant, and compliant customer interactions across industries. Headquartered in metro Atlanta, GA, PossibleNOW serves Fortune 500 companies and leading enterprises worldwide.

