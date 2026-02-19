PossibleNOW Launches First Major 2026 DNCSolution Release with Reimagined Bulk Scrubbing and Centralized EBR Policy Management

Release represents next generation DNC and TCPA compliance, combining performance, usability, and scalability in a single platform.

DULUTH, Ga., Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PossibleNOW, a leader in customer contact compliance solutions, today announced the next major upgrade to DNCSolution 3.0, a TCPA compliance platform built to help organizations manage complex regulatory requirements at scale.

This upgrade marks a significant step forward in how compliance teams use DNCSolution. Whether configuring DNC policy rules, running real-time checks, or statusing large datasets for outbound campaigns, users gain a faster, more intuitive workflow.

The release provides a modern interface to Bulk Scrubbing that leverages their high-performance APIs, streamlining large-scale operations while improving speed and efficiency. The new experience improves visibility into how data is processed while maintaining the depth and reliability organizations depend on to manage regulatory risk.

Key enhancements:

Modernized Bulk Scrubbing – High-volume list scrubbing through a clean, intuitive interface built on PossibleNOW's API-first architecture, improving visibility into data management while ensuring regulatory reliability. Reassigned Numbers Database (RND) exclusion is now built directly into the bulk scrubbing workflow, eliminating manual steps and improving compliance accuracy.

– High-volume list scrubbing through a clean, intuitive interface built on PossibleNOW's API-first architecture, improving visibility into data management while ensuring regulatory reliability. Reassigned Numbers Database (RND) exclusion is now built directly into the bulk scrubbing workflow, eliminating manual steps and improving compliance accuracy. Enhanced Established Business Relationship (EBR) Policy Management – A streamlined configuration experience that makes rule management clearer and more flexible.

– A streamlined configuration experience that makes rule management clearer and more flexible. RND Usage Reporting – Expanded visibility into RND queries to support audit readiness and oversight.

– Expanded visibility into RND queries to support audit readiness and oversight. Automated Re-Scrubs – Automation to ensure datasets remain compliant as "Do Not Contact" data changes.

"For our customers, this release is about reducing friction and increasing control," said Scott Frey, CEO, PossibleNOW. "As DNC and TCPA regulations evolve, teams need tools that are both powerful and intuitive. DNCSolution delivers both."

The latest release underscores PossibleNOW's continued investment in innovation and sets the stage for further enhancements in its 2026 roadmap.

For organizations evaluating their regulatory compliance technology stack, DNCSolution represents the next generation of DNC and TCPA compliance, combining performance, usability, and scalability in a single platform – all backed by our 100% compliance guarantee.

DNCSolution 3.0 is now available to customers. To learn more, visit https://www.possiblenow.com.

About PossibleNOW

PossibleNOW is the pioneer and leader in customer contact compliance, helping organizations manage marketing regulations and consumer preferences for more than twenty-five years. From DNCSolution® to MyPreferences®, PossibleNOW's technology, consulting, and expertise enable trusted, relevant, and compliant customer interactions across industries. Headquartered outside Atlanta, GA, PossibleNOW serves Fortune 500 companies and leading enterprises worldwide.

SOURCE PossibleNOW