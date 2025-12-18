PossibleNOW Strengthens Compliance Capabilities with Acquisition of FDCPA Case Listing Service

The acquisition offers deeper insight into litigation risk and tighter alignment between compliance operations and enforcement trends.

DULUTH, Ga., Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PossibleNOW, the leader in customer contact compliance solutions, today announced the acquisition of the FDCPA Case Listing Service, expanding its ability to help organizations monitor litigation risk and maintain defensible compliance programs.

The FDCPA Case Listing Service provides ongoing insight into Fair Debt Collection Practices Act (FDCPA) litigation, enabling companies to track enforcement trends, identify emerging risks, and proactively adjust compliance strategies. Combined with PossibleNOW's established compliance services—including TCPA, Do Not Call, customer consent, and preference management—the acquisition enhances PossibleNOW's ability to deliver comprehensive, intelligence-driven compliance across federal and state regulations.

"Compliance isn't just a requirement—it's a strategic advantage," said Scott Frey, CEO, PossibleNOW. "This acquisition strengthens our ability to reduce regulatory risk, protect consumers, and help our clients operate confidently in an increasingly complex compliance environment."

As part of the acquisition, Bill Pinkney, who has led the FDCPA Case Listing Service for nearly two decades, joins PossibleNOW as the head of Litigation Support Services. Pinkney brings deep expertise in FDCPA and TCPA litigation, along with a background in process management and experience working with global organizations and Big Four consulting environments.

"We're excited to have Bill join the team. His leadership will further enhance the delivery of litigation intelligence services, supporting broader litigation defense and risk mitigation efforts for our clients," said Rob Tate, COO, PossibleNOW.

"Litigation tied to TCPA, FDCPA, and related consumer protection laws continues to rise," said Pinkney. "By joining PossibleNOW, we can extend the reach and impact of the FDCPA Case Listing Service while delivering even greater value through integration with best-in-class compliance technologies and advisory services."

This strategic acquisition expands PossibleNOW's global compliance footprint, reinforcing a long-standing commitment to proactive regulatory oversight, consumer protection, and operational excellence amid an increasingly complex enforcement and litigation environment.

About PossibleNOW

PossibleNOW is the pioneer and leader in customer contact compliance, helping organizations manage marketing regulations and consumer preferences for over twenty-five years. PossibleNOW's technology, consulting, and expertise enable trusted, relevant, and compliant customer interactions across industries. Headquartered outside Atlanta, GA, PossibleNOW serves Fortune 500 companies and leading enterprises worldwide. For more information, visit www.possiblenow.com.

