Possmei Relaunches Hands-on Training Programs for US Bubble Tea Entrepreneurs, Announces 2024 Trade Show Tour

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Possmei, a renowned Taiwanese bubble tea brand, is announcing the relaunch of its in-person educational programs for US beverage entrepreneurs in 2024 along with a comprehensive tour of major national trade shows.

Possmei NY Inc.Training center
Given the viral popularity of the refreshment, the US bubble tea market is projected to grow from $464.29 million in 2023 to $750.59 million by 2030, making it a key region for bubble tea brands such as Possmei to focus on. Given this expansion, the company has recently increased its footprint in the US and opened a New York branch in July 2023, adding to its existing offices in California and Texas.

Hands-on, experiential learning to empower US bubble tea brands

In addition to boba products themselves, Possmei offers comprehensive consulting and training services for entrepreneurs interested in bubble tea to learn about the industry and how to thrive in it. Under this purview, Possmei will reestablish in-person services for US bubble tea brands starting in 2024 after a pandemic-related hiatus.

"Being together in-person is really the best way to share our passion for bubble tea and to inspire others to start their boba journey," commented Mei-Li Chen, CEO of Possmei. "These trainings are a core part of Possmei's mission, and we are thrilled to be back."

Showcasing at premier US trade shows

To further spread the bubble tea craze, Possmei is set to attend a series of high-profile industry expos across the US, where it will introduce distinctive, cutting-edge new boba products while sharing its array of consulting and training services. The tour includes:

  • Winter Fancy Food Show: Las Vegas, January 21-23 (Booth 2716)
  • Northwest Food Show: Portland, April 21-22 (Booth 312)
  • National Restaurant Association Show 2024: Chicago, May 18-21 (Booth 6647)
  • Summer Fancy Food Show: New York City, June 23-25 (Booth 2442)
  • Texas Restaurant Show 2024: San Antonio, July 13-15 (Booth 1140)
  • Louisiana Restaurant Association 2024: New Orleans, August 3-4
  • Western Foodservice & Hospitality Expo: Los Angeles, August 25-27 (Booth 1408)
  • Americas Food & Beverage Show & Conference: Miami, September 16-18 (Booth 730)

To view the full lineup of expos worldwide, please visit: https://possmei.com.tw/en/?op=exhibition_show 

Sharing Taiwan's distinctiveness worldwide

Separately from the company's promotional activities, Szu-Ya "Debby" Wang, the daughter of the company's late founder Jacky Wang, is a musician who also shares a passion for Taiwan's unique culture and bubble tea. She will star in a stage play titled "This Is Not an Embassy (Made in Taiwan)" that will show worldwide throughout 2024. Co-produced by Théâtre Vidy-Lausanne and the Taipei National Theatre and Concert Hall, the play aims to serve as a "portable sample" of Taiwan, its unique characteristics, and its cultural phenomena, including the significance of bubble tea in Taiwanese culture. 

Continued Chen: "Each of our bubble tea products — every individual boba — is a little burst of Taiwanese culture, and we are thrilled that Ms. Wang is continuing this tradition while taking it a step further — into the cultural medium of theater." 

The first production will premiere at Haus der Berliner Festspiele in Berlin, Germany, from January 24 to 27, kicking off an international tour throughout 2024. 

For more information on This Is Not an Embassy (Made in Taiwan): 

English: https://www.rimini-protokoll.de/website/en/project/dies-ist-keine-botschaft-made-in-taiwan 

About Possmei 

Possmei is a brand synonymous with authenticity, quality, and innovation in the bubble tea sphere. Founded in 2009 in Taiwan, the company has consistently pushed the boundaries of what is possible with bubble tea, offering an array of syrups, powders, and toppings that cater to the diverse tastes of bubble tea enthusiasts worldwide. 

Possmei's products are crafted with the utmost care and attention to detail. From their signature black tea and green tea bases to their tantalising fruit syrups, every ingredient in Possmei's repertoire is selected for its premium quality. This dedication to excellence ensures that every bubble tea made with Possmei products is a delightful and memorable experience. 

SOURCE Possmei International Co Ltd.

