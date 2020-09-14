Post Acute Medical (PAM) Deploys Biodefense Indoor Protection System Shown to Kill COVID-19 Virus at Three Hospitals

ENOLA, Pa., Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Post Acute Medical, LLC (PAM) announced today that it has deployed Integrated Viral Protection's (IVP) indoor biodefense system at three of its specialty hospital locations in Las Vegas, Nevada, Victoria, Texas, and San Antonio, Texas as part of the company's commitment to delivering important health services safely.

IVP's game-changing technology is proven to eliminate the airborne transmission of SARS-CoV-2 to control the indoor spread of COVID-19. PAM's hospitals are the very first to proactively install these innovative systems in the fight against COVID-19.

"IVP's biodefense technology is an aggressive move towards giving our patients the peace of mind and security they need while seeking essential treatment at our hospitals," said Anthony Misitano, Chairman and CEO of PAM. "The COVID-19 pandemic has been disruptive for everyone and we see our proactive investment in this one-of-a-kind technology as just one of the many steps our organization has taken in our commitment to safety."

"In order to control the COVID-19 pandemic, the world needs to utilize science and technology to lead us out of this health crisis," said Dr. Garrett Peel, Founding Partner at IVP. "This invention by Monzer Hourani allows doctors and patients to breathe with confidence and focus on patient care."

About Post Acute Medical, LLC

PAM, based in Enola, Pennsylvania, provides post-acute health care services through more than 50 long-term acute care hospitals and medical rehabilitation hospitals, including several under development, as well as 18 outpatient physical therapy locations, in 13 states. PAM is committed to providing high-quality patient care and outstanding customer service, coupled with loyalty and dedication of highly trained staff, to be the most trusted source for post-acute services in every community it serves. Its mission is to serve people by providing compassionate, expert care and to support recovery through education and research. Learn more at www.postacutemedical.com .

About Integrated Viral Protection (IVP)

Integrated Viral Protection (IVP) is a technology solutions company that specializes in the design of biodefense indoor air protection systems. Data from scientific peer reviewed publications show significant promise for reducing the transmission of the SARS-CoV-2 virus in the air, safeguarding people against the dangerous, life-threatening pathogen. IVP has formed a public/private partnership with a team of scientists, engineers, and virologists and has collaborated to develop a promising biodefense indoor air protection system that combats COVID-19, anthrax spores and other airborne pathogens in commercial, transportation, residential and personal environments. For more information, please visit: http://www.ivpair.com.

