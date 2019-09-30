Post Acute Medical to acquire nine LifeCare long-term acute care hospitals

ENOLA, Pa., Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Post Acute Medical, LLC, (PAM) announced today it has acquired nine long-term acute care hospitals from LifeCare Holdings, which filed for bankruptcy in May. PAM will continue to employ many key staff members of LifeCare.

Acquiring the hospitals, which are located in Texas, Colorado, Florida, Nevada, North Carolina, Louisiana and Ohio, provides both a growth and strategic opportunity for the company, according to Anthony Misitano, president and CEO.

"With their strong market positions and reputation for quality care, we look forward to adding these hospitals to our existing network of specialty hospitals," he says. "Because the hospitals are located primarily in large metropolitan areas, we are confident they will provide strong opportunity for future growth, as we respond to each community's need for post-acute health care services."

PAM intends to rename each of the hospitals as follows:

LifeCare Hospitals of San Antonio................. PAM Specialty Hospital of San Antonio Medical Center

Colorado Acute Long Term Hospital Denver................. PAM Specialty Hospital of Denver

LifeCare Hospitals of North Carolina............................ PAM Specialty Hospital of Rocky Mount

Complex Care Hospital at Ridgelake............................. PAM Specialty Hospital of Sarasota

Complex Care Hospital of Tenaya................................. PAM Specialty Hospital of Las Vegas

LifeCare Hospitals of Shreveport Pierremont Campus... PAM Specialty Hospital of Shreveport South

LifeCare Hospitals of Shreveport — North Campus...... PAM Specialty Hospital of Shreveport North

LifeCare Hospitals of Dayton........................................ PAM Specialty Hospital of Dayton

Tahoe Pacific Hospitals — North.................................. PAM Specialty Hospital of Sparks

Long-term acute care hospitals provide specialized medical care to acutely ill patients requiring extended recovery time after an acute care hospital stay. Due to multiple medical issues, they need daily physician observation and care, as well as the intense services of an interdisciplinary team.

About Post Acute Medical, LLC:

Post Acute Medical, LLC, (PAM) based in Enola, Pa., provides post-acute health care services through 41 long-term acute care hospitals and medical rehabilitation hospitals, as well as more than 32 outpatient physical therapy locations, in 12 states. PAM is committed to providing high-quality patient care and outstanding customer service, coupled with loyalty and dedication of highly trained staff, to be the most trusted source for post-acute services in every community it serves. Our mission is to serve people by providing compassionate, expert care and to support recovery through education and research. Learn more at www.postacutemedical.com.

