Post Acute Medical to build 42-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital in Denver suburb

ENOLA, Pa., Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Post Acute Medical, LLC (PAM) announced today that it has placed land under contract and plans to construct a state-of-the-art, 42-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital west of Denver near the suburbs of Golden and Lakewood, Colorado.

When it opens, the hospital will be PAM's third hospital in Colorado, joining PAM Specialty Hospital of Denver and a newly announced hospital in the Ft. Collins and Greeley area.

The new hospital will feature a physician-led team of rehabilitation experts focused on a common goal of increasing patient strength and endurance and improving quality of life for patients who have experienced stroke, brain injury, neurological disease and deficits, amputations, pulmonary disease, orthopedic conditions, spinal cord injury and medically complex conditions.

"PAM is excited to bring comprehensive care for rehabilitation patients with complex conditions to the communities surrounding Golden and Lakewood," says Anthony Misitano, Chairman and CEO. "Throughout all the communities we serve, we put the patient first and provide comprehensive, individualized treatment that fosters meaningful improvement and recovery for people with injuries, illnesses and disabilities."

Opening the inpatient rehabilitation hospital, which also will offer outpatient services, in close proximity to its specialty hospital in Denver is central to PAM's mission, according to Misitano.

"We are committed to being the most trusted source for post-acute services in every community we serve," he says. "By providing access to the full continuum of post-acute care, our patients achieve better outcomes and return home at a higher level of function."

About Post Acute Medical, LLC

Post Acute Medical, LLC, (PAM) based in Enola, Pennsylvania, provides post-acute health care services through more than 40 long-term acute care hospitals and medical rehabilitation hospitals, as well as 18 outpatient physical therapy locations, in 12 states. PAM is committed to providing high-quality patient care and outstanding customer service, coupled with loyalty and dedication of highly trained staff, to be the most trusted source for post-acute services in every community it serves. Its mission is to serve people by providing compassionate, expert care and to support recovery through education and research. Learn more at www.postacutemedical.com.

