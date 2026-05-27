Post-ASCO 2026 Insights: Trial Development and Execution Strategies, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, gain insight into managing complexity in modern oncology trials. Attendees will learn how biomarker strategies, novel modalities and multi-cohort designs introduce execution risk that must be addressed upfront. The featured speakers will discuss how translating ASCO scientific insights into development action depends on early operational planning, not data alone. Attendees will see how aligning clinical ambition with operational realities early can reduce amendments, delays and downstream friction. The speakers will share how managing oversight, data flows, vendor coordination and site operations becomes increasingly critical as oncology trials advance.

TORONTO, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ASCO sets the scientific direction for oncology drug development, but the real challenge for sponsors is translating those insights into development strategy and execution. As protocols grow more complex, competition intensifies, and timelines compress, delays are increasingly driven not by science but by how programs are operationalized. This webinar explores how oncology teams can turn ASCO 2026 insights into practical trial development and execution strategies.

In this post‑ASCO insights webinar, oncology leaders will explore the conference's most relevant themes and discuss what they mean beyond the data. The session will connect emerging scientific directions, such as novel modalities, biomarker‑driven approaches and the growing role of AI, to the practical realities of planning and running oncology trials.

The discussion will focus on how scientific complexity influences trial design decisions, operational planning and execution across global studies. Topics will include managing protocol and cohort complexity, aligning clinical and operational teams around decision‑critical endpoints and navigating oversight, safety review, vendors, logistics and data flows as programs scale. Site strategy and activation will be addressed as one element of a broader execution framework, rather than as a standalone focus.

Attendees will leave with a clearer understanding of how to turn ASCO insights into actionable execution choices, helping oncology programs move forward with speed, rigor and confidence as they progress through development.

Register for this webinar to learn how ASCO 2026 insights can inform oncology trial development and execution strategies.

Join Andrew Zupnick, PhD, VP, Oncology Drug Development, Worldwide Clinical Trials; Heidi Gillenwater, MD, Sr. VP, Clinical Development, Adcentrx Therapeutics; Elise Horvath Walsh, MD, VP, Clinical Development, Kumquat Bioscience; and Victor Moreno, MD, PhD, Director, Clinical Research – Early Phase Trials Unit, START Madrid‑FJD, for the live webinar on Tuesday, June 16, 2026, at 11am EDT (5pm CEST/EU-Central).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Post-ASCO 2026 Insights: Trial Development and Execution Strategies.

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