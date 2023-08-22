Post-bariatric Hypoglycemia in the 7MM: Navigating the Challenges, Opportunities, and Emerging Therapies (2023-2032)

DUBLIN, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Post-Bariatric Hypoglycemia Market Insights, Epidemiology and Forecast to 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The postbariatric hypoglycemia landscape is marked by both challenges and opportunities. While the US dominates the market, gaps in diagnostic criteria and standardized treatments persist. Emerging therapies like mizagliflozin and AVEXITIDE hold promise in reshaping the treatment paradigm. Future efforts should focus on developing effective treatments tailored to individual needs, considering the variability in patients' responses to current therapies. As the field evolves, innovative solutions are expected to drive significant transformations in the postbariatric hypoglycemia market.

Epidemiology and Market Trends

In 2022, the United States contributed to about 79% of postbariatric hypoglycemia cases across the 7MM (United States, EU4 countries, and Japan). The US also dominated the market, constituting approximately 89% of the total 7MM market share. Nevertheless, due to the lack of standardized diagnostic criteria, research findings comparison, prevalence rate determination, and uniform treatment approaches remain challenging. The present management landscape involves off-label therapies, which show varying effectiveness. Hence, there's a need for targeted and efficient treatments.

Market Dynamics and Players

The report delves into the market's future growth potential, encompassing diagnosis rates, disease progression, and treatment guidelines. Furthermore, it comprehensively covers management techniques and emerging therapies, including profiles of late-stage and significant therapies that could reshape the market. Notable players in the postbariatric hypoglycemia treatment arena include Vogenx and Eiger Biopharmaceuticals. The market shares among countries indicate that the US, EU4, the UK, and Japan hold varying sizes, with the US leading significantly.

Emerging Therapies

The report spotlights two emerging therapies:

Mizagliflozin (Vogenx): An orally administered SGLT1 inhibitor, mizagliflozin, targets elevated SGLT1 levels in the gut of postbariatric hypoglycemia patients. This inhibits excessive insulin secretion triggered by elevated blood glucose levels. The drug is in Phase II clinical development.

An orally administered SGLT1 inhibitor, mizagliflozin, targets elevated SGLT1 levels in the gut of postbariatric hypoglycemia patients. This inhibits excessive insulin secretion triggered by elevated blood glucose levels. The drug is in Phase II clinical development. AVEXITIDE (Eiger BioPharmaceuticals): AVEXITIDE is a peptide blocking GLP-1 receptors, curbing dysregulated insulin secretion and reducing fasting and postprandial hypoglycemia. It has earned breakthrough designation for postbariatric hypoglycemia treatment and is progressing towards Phase III trials.

Epidemiology and Expert Insights

The report offers a comprehensive epidemiological outlook, segregating data by specific bariatric surgery cases, severity-specific PBH cases, and total treated PBH cases. The forecast shows rising cases in the US, EU4, the UK, and Japan. Insights from Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs) and Subject Matter Experts (SMEs) across prestigious institutions worldwide contribute to a robust understanding of the current and emerging treatment patterns.

Qualitative Analysis and Market Access

Through techniques like SWOT analysis and Conjoint Analysis, the report assesses various facets, such as disease diagnosis, patient awareness, cost-effectiveness, and therapy accessibility. It also addresses market access and reimbursement issues, exploring factors influencing the entry of innovative treatments into the market. Reimbursement plays a pivotal role in determining the adoption of expensive new drugs.

