Post-Bariatric Hypoglycemia Market to Register Stunning Growth at a 16.4% CAGR Through 2036 Owing to the Emergence of Novel Drug Classes Such as GLP-1 Receptor Antagonists, SGLT1 Inhibitors, CRH Inhibitors, and SSTR5 Agonists | DelveInsight

The post-bariatric hypoglycemia market landscape is undergoing a significant transformation, moving beyond traditional dietary modifications and off-label therapies such as acarbose, diazoxide, calcium channel blockers, and somatostatin analogues toward targeted, mechanism-driven treatments. Emerging therapies, including Avexitide (Amylyx Pharmaceuticals), Mizagliflozin (Vogenx), Pasireotide (SIGNIFOR) (Recordati Group), Imapextide (MBX 1416) (MBX Biosciences), and others, are attracting considerable interest for their potential to reduce hypoglycemic episodes, enhance glycemic control, and address the underlying pathophysiological mechanisms of PBH.

LAS VEGAS, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently published Post-Bariatric Hypoglycemia Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, post-bariatric hypoglycemia emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2022 to 2036, segmented into leading markets [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Post-Bariatric Hypoglycemia Market Summary

The market size for post-bariatric hypoglycemia was found to be USD 470 million in the 7MM in 2025.

in the 7MM in 2025. The United States accounted for the largest post-bariatric hypoglycemia treatment market size, approximately 73% of the total market size in the 7MM in 2025, compared to other major markets, including the EU4 countries (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

of the total market size in the 7MM in 2025, compared to other major markets, including the EU4 countries (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan. The total prevalent cases of PBH in the 7MM were approximately 744,700 in 2025.

in 2025. Leading post-bariatric hypoglycemia companies, such as Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Vogenx, Recordati Group, MBX Biosciences, Confo Therapeutics, Gubra, Hanmi, and others, are developing new post-bariatric hypoglycemia treatment drugs that can be available in the post-bariatric hypoglycemia market in the coming years.

and others, are developing new post-bariatric hypoglycemia treatment drugs that can be available in the post-bariatric hypoglycemia market in the coming years. The promising post-bariatric hypoglycemia therapies in clinical trials include Avexitide, Mizagliflozin, Pasireotide (SIGNIFOR), Imapextide (MBX 1416), CFTX-2034, AMX0318, Efpegerglucagon, and others.

Discover what is the future of the post-bariatric hypoglycemia treatment market @ https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/post-bariatric-hypoglycemia-market

Key Factors Driving the Growth of the Post-Bariatric Hypoglycemia Market

Rising PBH Prevalence: The increasing prevalence of PBH, particularly among females, is a primary driver of PBH market expansion. In the US, in 2025, there were ~428,500 prevalent cases of PBH.

The increasing prevalence of PBH, particularly among females, is a primary driver of PBH market expansion. In the US, in 2025, there were ~428,500 prevalent cases of PBH. Rising Opportunities in Targeted Therapies for PBH: Increasing insights into the underlying pathophysiology of PBH are driving the development of targeted therapies designed to improve postprandial glucose regulation and mitigate hyperinsulinemic hypoglycemia, addressing a significant unmet clinical need.

Increasing insights into the underlying pathophysiology of PBH are driving the development of targeted therapies designed to improve postprandial glucose regulation and mitigate hyperinsulinemic hypoglycemia, addressing a significant unmet clinical need. Rising Clinical Trial Activities: The PBH therapeutic pipeline remains limited, with no approved pharmacological treatments currently available. However, the development landscape is gaining momentum with emerging candidates such as Avexitide (Amylyx Pharmaceuticals), Mizagliflozin (Vogenx), Pasireotide (SIGNIFOR) (Recordati Group), Imapextide (MBX 1416) (MBX Biosciences), CFTX-2034 (Confo Therapeutics), AMX0318 (Amylyx Pharmaceuticals and Gubra), Efpegerglucagon (Hanmi), and others, highlighting a growing emphasis on targeted therapies for the management of postprandial hyperinsulinemic hypoglycemia associated with PBH.

The PBH therapeutic pipeline remains limited, with no approved pharmacological treatments currently available. However, the development landscape is gaining momentum with emerging candidates such as (Amylyx Pharmaceuticals), (Vogenx), (Recordati Group), (MBX Biosciences), (Confo Therapeutics), (Amylyx Pharmaceuticals and Gubra), (Hanmi), and others, highlighting a growing emphasis on targeted therapies for the management of postprandial hyperinsulinemic hypoglycemia associated with PBH. Emergence of Novel Drug Class: Emerging therapeutic classes for PBH include GLP-1 receptor antagonists, sodium-glucose transporter 1 (SGLT1) inhibitors, corticotropin-releasing hormone inhibitors, and SSTR5 agonists, reflecting an increasing emphasis on mechanism-based treatment strategies.

Sharad Chandra Vinayak, Assistant Project Manager of Forecasting at DelveInsight, said that due to the limited pipeline, mizagliflozin and avexitide might face less competition among branded drugs due to the novel MoA and can flourish in the market.

Post-Bariatric Hypoglycemia Market Analysis

Post-bariatric hypoglycemia is currently managed primarily with off-label therapies, as there are no FDA-approved treatments specifically indicated for the condition.

Acarbose is widely used as the first-line pharmacological option; however, its clinical utility is frequently limited by gastrointestinal adverse effects.

is widely used as the first-line pharmacological option; however, its clinical utility is frequently limited by gastrointestinal adverse effects. Other off-label agents, including diazoxide and octreotide , have demonstrated variable efficacy, but their use is often constrained by tolerability issues, side effects, and poor patient adherence.

, have demonstrated variable efficacy, but their use is often constrained by tolerability issues, side effects, and poor patient adherence. As the clinical burden of PBH continues to grow, significant unmet needs remain, driving the development of targeted, mechanism-based therapies.

Among these, GLP-1 receptor antagonists have emerged as one of the most promising therapeutic approaches by mitigating the exaggerated GLP-1 -mediated insulin response that underlies PBH.

receptor antagonists have emerged as one of the most promising therapeutic approaches by mitigating the exaggerated -mediated insulin response that underlies PBH. Leading candidates in this class include Avexitide and Imapextide (MBX 1416) . The broader development landscape is also expanding to encompass novel therapeutic modalities such as sodium-glucose transporter 1 (SGLT1) inhibitors, corticotropin-releasing hormone (CRH) inhibitors, and SSTR5 agonists , reflecting an increasing emphasis on disease-specific treatment strategies.

. The broader development landscape is also expanding to encompass novel therapeutic modalities such as , reflecting an increasing emphasis on disease-specific treatment strategies. Avexitide , being developed by Amylyx Pharmaceuticals , is currently the most advanced candidate in Phase III clinical development and is well-positioned to potentially gain a first-mover advantage in a market without approved therapies.

, being developed by , is currently the most advanced candidate in Phase III clinical development and is well-positioned to potentially gain a first-mover advantage in a market without approved therapies. Overall, the PBH pipeline includes investigational candidates from companies such as Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Recordati Group, Vogenx, MBX Biosciences, and Hanmi , spanning multiple stages of clinical development.

, spanning multiple stages of clinical development. Despite encouraging progress, the pipeline remains relatively early-stage, with most programs evaluated in small patient cohorts, underscoring the need for larger, long-term clinical studies to establish sustained efficacy, safety, reproducibility of outcomes, and effectiveness across diverse patient populations.

Post-Bariatric Hypoglycemia Competitive Landscape

Some of the PBH drugs under development include Avexitide (Amylyx Pharmaceuticals), Mizagliflozin (Vogenx), Pasireotide (SIGNIFOR) (Recordati Group), Imapextide (MBX 1416) (MBX Biosciences), CFTX-2034 (Confo Therapeutics), AMX0318 (Amylyx Pharmaceuticals and Gubra), Efpegerglucagon (Hanmi), and others.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals' Avexitide (exendin 9-39) is a 31-amino acid peptide that selectively antagonizes glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptors, thereby reducing inappropriate pancreatic insulin secretion and mitigating both fasting and postprandial hypoglycemia in patients with post-bariatric hypoglycemia (PBH). The therapy has been granted both Breakthrough Therapy Designation and Orphan Drug Designation by the U.S. FDA for the treatment of hyperinsulinemic hypoglycemia, a hallmark feature of PBH.

Vogenx's Mizagliflozin is an orally administered, minimally absorbed sodium-glucose cotransporter 1 (SGLT1) inhibitor designed to address the underlying pathophysiology of PBH. Patients with PBH exhibit elevated intestinal SGLT1 activity, leading to rapid glucose absorption, exaggerated postprandial glycemic excursions, and excessive insulin secretion. By inhibiting SGLT1-mediated glucose uptake in the intestine, mizagliflozin delays and reduces postprandial glucose absorption, thereby moderating insulin release and lowering the risk of hypoglycemic episodes. The therapy is currently being evaluated in a Phase IIb clinical trial.

MBX Biosciences' Imapextide (MBX 1416) is a long-acting GLP-1 receptor antagonist peptide developed to reduce excessive insulin secretion and prevent recurrent hypoglycemic events in patients with PBH. Built on MBX Biosciences' Precision Endocrine Peptide platform, the therapy is designed to provide sustained GLP-1 receptor blockade with less frequent dosing, potentially improving patient convenience and treatment adherence. Imapextide has also received U.S. FDA Orphan Drug Designation for the treatment of post-bariatric hypoglycemia.

The anticipated launch of these emerging therapies are poised to transform the post-bariatric hypoglycemia market landscape in the coming years. As these cutting-edge therapies continue to mature and gain regulatory approval, they are expected to reshape the post-bariatric hypoglycemia market landscape, offering new standards of care and unlocking opportunities for medical innovation and economic growth.

Discover more about which pipeline drugs could transform post-bariatric hypoglycemia treatment @ Post-Bariatric Hypoglycemia Drugs

Recent Developments in the Post-Bariatric Hypoglycemia Market

In May 2026, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals announced the launch of a US Expanded Access Program (EAP) for up to 250 adults with PBH to provide treatment access to avexitide.

announced the launch of a US Expanded Access Program (EAP) for up to 250 adults with PBH to provide treatment access to avexitide. In March 2026, MBX Biosciences announced that they anticipate the top-line results of the imapextide Phase II trial (STEADI) in the second quarter of 2026.

announced that they anticipate the top-line results of the imapextide Phase II trial (STEADI) in the second quarter of 2026. In March 2026, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals announced that the last participant had been randomized and dosed in the pivotal Phase III (LUCIDITY) clinical trial of avexitide in PBH.

announced that the last participant had been randomized and dosed in the pivotal Phase III (LUCIDITY) clinical trial of avexitide in PBH. In March 2026, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals announced that the topline results from the Phase III (LUCIDITY) evaluating avexitide in PBH are anticipated in Q3 2026, and if approved, the commercial launch is anticipated in 2027.

announced that the topline results from the Phase III (LUCIDITY) evaluating avexitide in PBH are anticipated in Q3 2026, and if approved, the commercial launch is anticipated in 2027. In February 2026, Recordati Group announced that they anticipate the top-line results of the pasireotide Phase II trial in the second quarter of 2026.

announced that they anticipate the top-line results of the pasireotide Phase II trial in the second quarter of 2026. In February 2026, Recordati Group announced that they had completed the enrollment of the pasireotide Phase II trial for the treatment of PBH in August.

What is Post-Bariatric Hypoglycemia?

Post-Bariatric Hypoglycemia (PBH) is a metabolic complication that occurs in some individuals following bariatric procedures, particularly Roux-en-Y gastric bypass and, less commonly, sleeve gastrectomy. It is characterized by recurrent episodes of low blood glucose, typically occurring 1–3 hours after meals, due to an exaggerated insulin response triggered by the rapid delivery of nutrients into the small intestine. Common symptoms include sweating, tremors, palpitations, dizziness, confusion, blurred vision, and, in severe cases, seizures or loss of consciousness, which can significantly impair quality of life. Although the exact pathophysiology is multifactorial, altered gut hormone secretion, especially increased glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) activity, along with enhanced insulin sensitivity and impaired counter-regulatory mechanisms, are considered key contributors. The condition is initially managed through dietary modifications, such as consuming frequent low-glycemic meals rich in protein and fiber, while pharmacological therapies and, in rare refractory cases, surgical interventions may be required for persistent symptoms.

Post-Bariatric Hypoglycemia Epidemiology Segmentation

The post-bariatric hypoglycemia epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current post-bariatric hypoglycemia patient pool and forecasted trends for the leading markets. The observed female predominance and earlier onset of PBH highlight the importance of early postoperative monitoring, timely diagnosis, individualized nutritional management, and targeted therapeutic interventions to reduce hypoglycemic complications and improve long-term patient outcomes.

The post-bariatric hypoglycemia treatment market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2022–2036 in the leading markets, segmented into:

Total Prevalence Cases of Post-Bariatric Hypoglycemia

Total Prevalent Cases of PBH by Type of Bariatric Surgery

Gender-specific Cases of Post-Bariatric Hypoglycemia

Type-specific Cases of Post-Bariatric Hypoglycemia

Total Treated Cases of Post-Bariatric Hypoglycemia

Post-Bariatric Hypoglycemia Market Report Metrics Details Study Period 2022–2036 Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan]. Post-Bariatric Hypoglycemia Market CAGR 16.4 % Post-Bariatric Hypoglycemia Market Size in 2025 USD 470 Million Key Post-Bariatric Hypoglycemia Companies Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Vogenx, Recordati Group, MBX Biosciences, Confo Therapeutics, Gubra, Hanmi, and others Key Post-Bariatric Hypoglycemia Therapies Avexitide, Mizagliflozin, Pasireotide (SIGNIFOR), Imapextide (MBX 1416), CFTX-2034, AMX0318, Efpegerglucagon, and others

Scope of the Post-Bariatric Hypoglycemia Market Report

Post-Bariatric Hypoglycemia Patient Population Forecast

Post-Bariatric Hypoglycemia Therapeutics Market Size

Post-Bariatric Hypoglycemia Pipeline Analysis

Post-Bariatric Hypoglycemia Market Size and Trends

Post-Bariatric Hypoglycemia Market Opportunity

Post-Bariatric Hypoglycemia Market Unmet Needs

KOL's Views on Post-Bariatric Hypoglycemia

Post-Bariatric Hypoglycemia Market Access and Reimbursement

Download the report to understand the top emerging therapies in post-bariatric hypoglycemia @ Post-Bariatric Hypoglycemia Market Analysis

Table of Contents

1 Post-Bariatric Hypoglycemia Market Key Insights 2 Post-Bariatric Hypoglycemia Market Report Introduction 3 Executive Summary 4 Key Events 5 Epidemiology and Market Forecast Methodology 6 Post Bariatric Hypoglycemia (PBH) Market Overview at a Glance 6.1 Emerging Landscape Analysis (By Phase, Molecule Type, and RoA) 6.2 Market Share (%) Distribution of PBH By Therapies in the 7MM, in 2025 6.3 Market Share (%) Distribution of PBH By Therapies in the 7MM, in 2036 7 Disease Background and Overview of Post-Bariatric Hypoglycemia (PBH) 7.1 Introduction 7.2 Hypoglycemia after Gastric Bypass Surgery 7.3 Etiology of PBH 7.4 Risk Factors and Surgical Associations in PBH 7.5 Pathophysiology of PBH 7.6 Diagnosis 7.7 Differential Diagnosis 7.8 Diagnostic Guidelines 8 Treatment 8.1 Dietary and behavioural modification 8.2 Pharmacotherapy 8.3 Surgical or endoscopic options 8.4 Treatment Guidelines 9 Epidemiology and Patient Population of Post-Bariatric Hypoglycemia (PBH) 9.1 Key Findings 9.2 Assumptions and Rationale 9.3 Total Prevalent Cases of PBH in the 7MM 9.4 The United States 9.4.1 Total Prevalent Cases of Post-Bariatric Hypoglycemia (PBH) in the US 9.4.2 Total Prevalent Cases of Post-Bariatric Hypoglycemia (PBH) by Type of Bariatric Surgery in the US 9.4.3 Gender-specific Cases of Post-Bariatric Hypoglycemia (PBH) in the US 9.4.4 Type-specific Cases of Post-Bariatric Hypoglycemia (PBH) in the US 9.4.5 Total Treated Cases of Post-Bariatric Hypoglycemia (PBH) in the US 9.5 EU4 and the UK 9.6 Japan 10 Patient Journey of Post-Bariatric Hypoglycemia (PBH) 11 Emerging PBH Drugs 11.1 Emerging Competitive Landscape of Post-Bariatric Hypoglycemia (PBH) 11.2 Avexitide: Amylyx Pharmaceuticals 11.2.1 Drug Description 11.2.2 Other Developmental Activities 11.2.3 Clinical Development 11.2.3.1 Clinical Trials Information 11.2.4 Analyst's Views 11.3 Mizagliflozin: Vogenx List to be continued in the report 12 Post Bariatric Hypoglycemia Market: 7MM Analysis 12.1 Key Findings 12.2 Market Outlook of Post Bariatric Hypoglycemia (PBH) 12.3 Key Post-Bariatric Hypoglycemia Market Forecast Assumptions 12.4 Conjoint Analysis of Post-Bariatric Hypoglycemia (PBH) 12.5 Total Market Size of PBH in the 7MM 12.6 Total Market Size of PBH by Therapies in the 7MM 12.7 The United States Post-Bariatric Hypoglycemia Market 12.7.1 Total Market Size of PBH in the United States 12.7.2 Total Market Size of PBH by Therapies in the United States 12.8 EU4 and the UK Post-Bariatric Hypoglycemia Market 12.9 Japan Post-Bariatric Hypoglycemia Market 13 Unmet Needs of Post Bariatric Hypoglycemia (PBH) 14 SWOT Analysis of Post Bariatric Hypoglycemia (PBH) 15 KOL Views of Post Bariatric Hypoglycemia (PBH) 16 Market Access and Reimbursement of Post-Bariatric Hypoglycemia (PBH) 16.1 The United States 16.2 EU4 and the UK 16.3 Japan 16.4 Summary and comparison of Market Access and Pricing Policy Developments in 2025 16.5 Market Access and Reimbursement of PBH Therapies 17 Bibliography 18 Post-Bariatric Hypoglycemia Market Report Methodology

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