Post-Brexit commodity codes increase export times and red tape by at least 30%, says international shopping expert.

LONDON, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The import-export industry is facing a challenging time with new changes to commodity codes causing disruptions. myUKmailbox , a leading package forwarding service, reports at least a 30% increase in export times and red tape.

Commodity codes are crucial for classifying imported and exported goods worldwide. The World Customs Organisation changed the codes earlier this year, and the impact on UK businesses is significant.

"Since Brexit, international shipping has become a lot more complicated," said Jamie Sheldon, co-founder of myUKmailbox. "The changes in commodity codes have led to longer export times and more bureaucracy. Unsurprisingly, it's a significant concern for all types of businesses."

The added time and complexity disrupt operations and cost businesses money. Even businesses sending similar items regularly are affected, as it takes time to find the correct code.

"The government site for finding commodity codes is a bit of a minefield, and ensuring you've got the right code takes time. There's software available to help find the right codes, but it comes at a cost. This can be a significant investment for small businesses and individual consumers," Jamie added.

Getting commodity codes right is complex but crucial. Choosing the wrong code can stop items from being shipped, harming a business's reputation for customer service and reliability.

myUKmailbox offers a UK mailing address for customers shopping online in UK stores from abroad. The parcels arrive at their warehouse and are then shipped to the customer's location anywhere in the world.

"Our team is working hard to navigate the changes. We're doing everything we can to ensure a smooth shopping experience for our customers," said Jamie. "But we deal with these codes daily, and they've added significant time to our processes. I worry about what the changes could mean for smaller businesses."

The changes in commodity codes have slowed down the process. Customs declarations are more complex, and this leads to delays at the border and increased costs.

"The new commodity codes have made customs declarations more complex. This has led to delays at the border, increasing costs and affecting our efficiency," Jamie explained.

