Post Capital Partners Marks Twenty Years and Expands Leadership Team

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Post Capital Partners , a leading private equity firm, is celebrating more than 20 years of successfully investing in and growing lower middle market businesses. The firm was started by Mitch Davidson and Michael Pfeffer in 2004 with the vision of partnering with talented CEOs to invest in and grow compelling lower middle market companies. Post Capital is also announcing the appointment of firm veterans Christopher Cheang and Isaac Chalal as Managing Directors. Post Capital is currently investing from its fourth committed fund and recently announced a strategic partnership with global consultancy, Goldratt Consulting, to invest in and build operationally complex companies.

Since joining Post Capital in 2009, Christopher Cheang has been instrumental in growing the firm, including deal execution, portfolio company management, investment and executive sourcing, fund administration and investor relations. He now leads the firm's business development efforts and also serves as Chief Compliance Officer. Prior to Post Capital, he was a member of the management team of Cabot China Limited, a joint venture of Cabot Corporation, a NYSE-listed specialty chemicals company. Chris started his career as an investment banker at Adams Harkness. He earned his BA from Middlebury College and his MBA from the Leonard N. Stern School of Business at New York University.

"Chris has been a major contributor to our success, consistently driving exceptional results across different areas of our business," said Mitch Davidson, Managing Partner and Co-Founder of Post Capital Partners. "We are proud of his many accomplishments and look forward to his continued leadership."

A veteran of the firm since 2018, Isaac Chalal has helped lead the evaluation, execution and growth of complex, high-value investments. Prior to joining Post Capital, Isaac served as the Chief Financial Officer of PicoBrew, a start-up consumer electronics company. He also served as a Vice President at Aterian Investment Partners, a private equity fund focused on special situations and underperforming companies and started his investing career with LLR Partners. Isaac received his BS and MBA from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

"Isaac has done an excellent job of leading our deal teams, assisting portfolio companies and mentoring our junior team," added Davidson. "His knowledge and expertise, combined with his commitment to collaboration and excellence will help us continue our firm's growth and unlock additional opportunities for our investors."

In addition, Ben Plotnick recently joined Post Capital as an associate. He previously worked in the Mergers & Acquisitions group at Deloitte. Ben earned his MBA from the Leonard N. Stern School of Business at New York University and a BBA from Emory University's Goizueta Business School.

Founded in 2004, Post Capital Partners ( www.postcp.com ) is a private investment firm that makes both minority growth and control investments. Post Capital primarily employs an "Executive-First" deal sourcing and investment strategy through which it develops a robust ecosystem of industry leading executives who bring leadership, industry insight and strategic vision to its investments and across its portfolio companies. Based in New York City, Post Capital is investing from its fourth committed capital fund with top-tier institutional and sophisticated private investors.

