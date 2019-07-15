Post Consumer Brands and Second Harvest Heartland Team Up to Help Kick Hunger in Minnesota

LAKEVILLE, Minn., July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Post Consumer Brands is teaming up with Second Harvest Heartland to help curb hunger in local Minnesota communities. For every goal scored at the Target USA Cup youth soccer tournament, of which Post Cereals is a sponsor, Post will donate 25 boxes of cereal to Second Harvest Heartland, up to 125,000 boxes.

"Post Cereals has a long history of supporting Second Harvest Heartland and its efforts to help feed families in need," said Roxanne Bernstein, chief marketing officer of Post Consumer Brands. "As a sponsor of the Target USA Cup, we thought this would be a great way to raise awareness of the issue of hunger in our communities and engage soccer families in kicking hunger."

"Second Harvest Heartland is thrilled to partner with Post Cereals to help food shelves and food pantries distribute more nutritious food to the 1 in 11 families experiencing hunger in our communities," said Allison O'Toole, CEO, Second Harvest Heartland. "We are immensely grateful for generous partners like Post Cereals who help us move closer to our goal of ending hunger in Minnesota."

Post Cereals also has a presence on-site at the Target USA Cup tournament throughout the week. Highlights of the activation include sampling a variety of Post brands, like Honey Bunches of Oats, Golden Crisp and Pebbles, plus a giant cereal bowl photo opportunity and a goal where youth can practice shooting. Participants are encouraged to celebrate their goals by tagging #KickItWithPost on social media.

From breakfast to snacking and recipes, Post Cereals has a variety for everyone. For more information on Post Cereals, please visit www.postconsumerbrands.com.

About Post Consumer Brands

Post Consumer Brands is a business unit of Post Holdings, formed from the combination of Post Foods and MOM Brands in May 2015. Headquartered in Lakeville, Minn., Post Consumer Brands today is the third largest cereal company in the United States, with a broad portfolio of products spanning all segments of the category — from iconic household name brands and value ready-to-eat cereals to natural/organic and hot cereal varieties. As a company committed to high standards of quality and to our values, we are driven by one idea: To make better happen every day. For more information about our brands, visit www.postconsumerbrands.com.

About Second Harvest Heartland

Second Harvest Heartland is one of the largest, most efficient and most innovative hunger relief organizations in the nation. In close partnership with nearly 1,000 food shelves, food pantries and other meal programs, Second Harvest Heartland helps the one in 11 people in Minnesota and western Wisconsin who face hunger every day. On average, 74 percent of food our partner agencies distribute comes from Second Harvest Heartland. In 2018, Second Harvest Heartland helped provide a record of nearly 89 million meals to more than a half million people. We will continue to leverage our unique position in the emergency food chain to advocate, educate and provide food until everyone in our service area has what they need to thrive. For more information, visit 2harvest.org or call 651.484.5117.

