Post Consumer Brands Celebrates Five Years of the 'Ingredients for Good' Volunteer Initiative that Supports Communities Facing Food Insecurity

The company has invested more than $1 million back into communities and 6,800 volunteer hours in support of local organizations

LAKEVILLE, Minn., May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of National Volunteer Month in April, Post Consumer Brands employees across the company's 24 locations in the United States and Canada joined forces for its annual 'Ingredients for Good' volunteer initiative. This volunteer effort marks the fifth year of the employee-led initiative and a major milestone for Post Consumer Brands, which has now invested $1.2 million in food donations to local organizations across the communities it serves. Since 2022, Post Consumer Brands employees have also dedicated more than 6,800 volunteer hours to Ingredients for Good, donating, packing and funding more than 460,000 meals for people and pets in need.

Employees of Post Consumer Brands volunteer during the company's 'Ingredients for Good' initiative in Lakeville, Minn. (Post Consumer Brands) Employees of Post Consumer Brands volunteer during the company's 'Ingredients for Good' initiative in Bloomsburg, Pa. (Post Consumer Brands)

Through the 2026 initiative, Post Consumer Brands invested $330,000 into local communities by providing more than 192,000 meals and snack packs to support families facing food insecurity.

In the current economic environment, food insecurity remains a major issue in the U.S. and Canada. According to Feeding America, it is estimated that more than 48 million people in the United States and Canada face food insecurity, with PetSmart Charities reporting that more than 30 million pets in U.S. households face hunger daily.

"At Post Consumer Brands, our purpose is to make lives better by making delicious food accessible for all. Through Ingredients for Good, we're proud to serve our hometown communities for the fifth year in a row," said Greg Pearson, president and chief executive officer of Post Consumer Brands. "We're honored to reach more regions than ever while continuing to help feed families and live out our purpose."

Throughout the month of April, over 1,200 Post Consumer Brands employees volunteered more than 1,600 hours to local service projects, committing efforts to assisting underserved communities experiencing food insecurity. Hands-on projects and donations benefited 52 local nonprofit organizations and included assembling and serving meals for families and pets in need. Volunteer projects at 11 Post Consumer Brands locations supported underserved populations in collaboration with the Greater Twin Cities United Way, with sites assembling pantry packs, snack packs and pet packs to be distributed to local nonprofits.

The 24 locations taking part in this year's Ingredients for Good initiative were Asheboro, North Carolina; Battle Creek, Michigan; Bentonville, Arkansas; Blaine, Washington; Bloomsburg, Pennsylvania; Brampton, Ontario; Cincinnati, Ohio; Dallas, Texas; Eugene, Oregon; Fenton, Missouri; Fitzgerald, Georgia; Hazelwood, Missouri; Jonesboro, Arkansas; Lakeville, Minnesota; Lawrence, Kansas; Markham, Ontario; Meadville, Pennsylvania; Niagara Falls, Ontario; Northfield, Minnesota; Salt Lake City, Utah; Tremonton, Utah; Troy, Alabama; Toronto, Ontario; and Visalia, California. Remote employees across North America also dedicated time throughout National Volunteer Month to support local nonprofits in their communities where they live and work.

About Post Consumer Brands' 'Ingredients for Good' Volunteer Initiative

As a company dedicated to feeding families, Post Consumer Brands continues to prioritize helping people facing food insecurity. Post Consumer Brands also strongly believes in creating a culture where volunteering and giving back is core to the company's purpose. The "Ingredients for Good" volunteer initiative is an opportunity for Post Consumer Brands' team members to come together and do even more to help families in need put food on their tables and feed their pets. Over the last five years, company volunteers have dedicated more than 6,800 hours and donated more than 460,000 meals. The company has also invested over $1.2 million into the initiative to support the local communities where Post operates.

About Post Consumer Brands

Headquartered in Lakeville, Minn., Post Consumer Brands, a business unit of Post Holdings, Inc., is dedicated to providing people and their pets with delicious food choices for every taste and budget. The company's portfolio includes beloved brands such as Honey Bunches of Oats™, PEBBLES™, Grape-Nuts™ and Malt-O-Meal™ cereal and Peter Pan™ peanut butter, as well as Rachael Ray® Nutrish™, Kibbles 'n Bits™ and 9Lives™ dog and cat food. Post also provides private label solutions to customers in pet food, cereal, nut butters and granola. As a company committed to high standards of quality and to our values, we are driven by one idea: To make lives better by making delicious food accessible for all. For more information about our brands, visit www.postconsumerbrands.com and follow us on LinkedIn for the latest news.

Feeding America: https://www.feedingamerica.org/hunger-in-america

PetSmart Charities: https://petsmartcharities.org/press-releases/pet-hunger-awareness-day-encourages-support-for-pets-of-families-facing-food-insecurity

Media Contact

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SOURCE Post Consumer Brands