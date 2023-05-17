Post Consumer Brands Employees Unite to Provide Nearly 58,000 Meals to Families Facing Food Insecurity As Part of Annual 'Ingredients for Good' Volunteer Initiative

LAKEVILLE, Minn., May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Post Consumer Brands employees from across 13 U.S. and Canadian locations came together as part of the company's annual "Ingredients for Good" initiative to provide nearly 58,000 meals for local families facing food insecurity during National Volunteer Month in April. This year's effort focused on ensuring underrepresented communities of color have access to culturally familiar foods and flavors that don't usually make it to food shelves.

Employees at Post Consumer Brands headquarters in Lakeville, Minn., join together to assemble culturally relevant pantry packs for Latino families facing food insecurity in the Twin Cities during the company’s annual “Ingredients for Good” volunteer event. (Credit: Drew Anthony Smith/Post Consumer Brands) Post Consumer Brands Northfield employees team up to assemble culturally relevant pantry packs for Latino and East African families facing food insecurity in Dakota County at the plant’s “Ingredients for Good” volunteer event. (Credit: Drew Anthony Smith/Post Consumer Brands)

"Our 'Ingredients for Good' volunteer initiative aligns with our purpose, which is to make lives better by making delicious food accessible to all," said Nicolas Catoggio, president and chief executive officer of Post Consumer Brands. "I'm proud of our employees' efforts to give back to our local communities and help our neighbors in need both during our 'Ingredients for Good' month of service initiative in April and throughout the year."

In the current economic environment, food insecurity remains a major issue in the U.S. and Canada, especially for communities of color, children and seniors, who are affected at a much higher rate. For many communities of color that rely on food shelves, it's often difficult to find familiar foods they are accustomed to cooking and eating.

During April, more than 960 Post Consumer Brands employees volunteered more than 1,300 hours to service projects to address food insecurity and foster a more inclusive and equitable culture in the communities where they live and work. In addition to the hands-on volunteer support, the company invested $220,000 in its local communities to help increase access to culturally familiar foods. The service projects benefited 20 different local nonprofits and ranged from packing nearly 10,000 culturally relevant meal kits primarily for communities of color to assembling backpacks with food for local elementary students to eat over the weekend when they face higher levels of food insecurity to preparing and serving meals at local food kitchens.

The 13 locations taking part in this year's Ingredients for Good initiative were Asheboro, North Carolina; Battle Creek, Michigan; Bentonville, Arkansas; Cobourg, Ontario; Jonesboro, Arkansas; Lakeville, Minnesota; Lancaster, Ohio; Niagara Falls, Ontario; Northfield, Minn.; Salt Lake City, Utah; Sparks, Nevada; Toronto; and Tremonton, Utah. Remote employees from across North America also volunteered their time during the month to support local nonprofits in the communities where they live and work.

About Post Consumer Brands 'Ingredients for Good'

As a company dedicated to feeding families, Post Consumer Brands believes it's our responsibility to help those facing food insecurity. We also strongly believe in creating a culture where volunteering and giving back is core to what we do. Launched in 2022, the company's "Ingredients for Good" volunteer initiative is an opportunity for team members to come together and do even more to help our neighbors in need put food on their tables.

In addition to supporting hunger relief efforts, the company's charitable giving and corporate responsibility efforts are focused on education, people empowerment and the environment.

About Post Consumer Brands

Headquartered in Lakeville, Minn., Post Consumer Brands, a business unit of Post Holdings, Inc., is dedicated to providing people and their pets with delicious food choices for every taste and budget. The company's portfolio includes beloved brands such as Honey Bunches of Oats®, PEBBLES™, Grape-Nuts® and Malt-O-Meal® cereal, and Peter Pan® peanut butter, as well as Rachael Ray® Nutrish®, Kibbles 'n Bits® and 9Lives® dog and cat food. As a company committed to high standards of quality and to our values, we are driven by one idea: To make lives better by making delicious food accessible for all. For more information about our brands, visit www.postconsumerbrands.com and follow us on LinkedIn for the latest news.

