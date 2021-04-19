Post Consumer Brands Joins Forces with Our Military Kids to Provide 30 Grants to Military Children across the United States

"We understand the difficulties faced by military families. At Post, many of our team members are veterans, me included," said Howard Friedman, President and CEO of Post Consumer Brands. "These patriots have done so much for our country, and making sure their children are taken care of at home is just one way we can show our support. We're proud to partner with Our Military Kids as they continue their great and empowering work."

"I truly believe it's a matter of military readiness to recognize the service and sacrifice of military children during a period of deployment and recovery," said Kara Dallman, Executive Director of Our Military Kids and Navy Veteran. "It helps the family as a whole to acknowledge that everyone serves when a parent is deployed and everyone should flourish during this time rather than be burdened by feelings of doubt and fear."

National Guard and Reserve families often face barriers to accessing necessary support services. When members are deployed, their families may face a loss of income or other hardships. The Our Military Kids grant program helps fill some of the gaps by paying for their children's activities. Whether it's cooking classes, horseback riding, skiing or anything else, these activities give military children the opportunity to learn something new and flourish during an otherwise stressful time in their lives.

Since 2004, Our Military Kids has awarded over 72,000 grants valued at more than $28 million to military families across the country. The donation from Post Consumer Brands coincides with the Month of the Military Child, which is celebrated by the military community each April to honor the sacrifices made by military families, with an emphasis on the experiences of dependent children of military members serving at home and overseas.

About Our Military Kids

Founded in 2004, Our Military Kids supports children of deployed National Guard and Reserve service members and children of wounded warriors from all service branches. Grants pay for participation in activities that help children cope with stress and anxiety while their parents are recovering or absent. The organization is funded entirely through corporate sponsors, foundation grants and individual donations. For more information on Our Military Kids, visit ourmilitarykids.org.

About Post Consumer Brands

Post Consumer Brands is a business unit of Post Holdings Inc., formed from the combination of Post Foods and MOM Brands in May 2015. Headquartered in Lakeville, Minn., Post Consumer Brands today is the third-largest cereal company in the United States, with a broad portfolio of products spanning all segments of the category – from iconic household name brands and value ready-to-eat cereals to natural, organic and hot cereal varieties. As a company committed to high standards of quality and to our values, we are driven by one idea: To make better happen every day. For more information about our brands, visit www.postconsumerbrands.com.

Media contact

Matt O'Keefe

612-375-8534

[email protected]

SOURCE Post Consumer Brands

Related Links

https://www.postconsumerbrands.com

