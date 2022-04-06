Post-consumer Recycled Plastics Market Size to Grow by USD 5.44 Bn | 33% of the growth to originate from North America | Technavio

Vendor Insights

Post-consumer Recycled Plastics Market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

AAA Polymer Inc.

B and B Plastics Recycling Inc.

B. Schoenberg and Co. Inc.

Clear Path Recycling LLC

Defy Design

Dow Inc.

EFS Plastics Inc.

Envision Plastics

EREMA Engineering Recycling Maschinen und Anlagen Ges.m.b.H.

Fukutomi Recycling Ltd.

Genpak LLC

Green Warehouse Ltd.

Jabil Inc.

KW Plastics

MBA Polymers Inc.

Recycling Technologies Ltd.

SUEZ SA

TerraCycle Inc.

Union J Plus ( THAILAND ) Co. Ltd

) Co. Ltd Veolia Environment SA

Geographical Market Analysis

North America will provide maximum growth opportunities in Post-consumer Recycled Plastics Market during the forecast period. According to our research report, the region will contribute to 34% of the global market growth. Advancements in processing and sorting technologies, as well as collection infrastructures, will aid the expansion of the post-consumer recycled plastics market in North America.

Furthermore, countries such as the US, Canada, Saudi Arabia, China, and the UK are expected to emerge as prominent markets for Post-consumer Recycled Plastics Market during the forecast period.

Key Segment Analysis

The PET segment's market share of post-consumer recycled plastics will expand significantly. During the years 2022-2026, the category is predicted to develop at a faster rate than the entire market. In 2026, it will maintain its position as the top market. PET garbage is now being collected and separated from regular home waste by several waste collection providers and municipal governments.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

Increased demand for recycled plastics from the packaging industry is one of the primary drivers driving growth in the post-consumer recycled plastics market. With the increased awareness of healthy living, several sectors are implementing green and sustainable solutions. The packaging industry is turning to the use of post-consumer recycled plastics as consumer awareness of environmental protection grows. As a result, the packaging industry has been compelled to transition to recycled plastic in order to reduce carbon emissions and contribute to a greener environment.

However, the low recycling rate of plastics will be a major problem for the post-consumer recycled plastics market.

Post-consumer Recycled Plastics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 6.6% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 5.44 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.12 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 33% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Saudi Arabia, China, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled AAA Polymer Inc., B and B Plastics Recycling Inc., B. Schoenberg and Co. Inc., Clear Path Recycling LLC, Defy Design, Dow Inc., EFS Plastics Inc., Envision Plastics, EREMA Engineering Recycling Maschinen und Anlagen Ges.m.b.H., Fukutomi Recycling Ltd., Genpak LLC, Green Warehouse Ltd., Jabil Inc., KW Plastics, MBA Polymers Inc., Recycling Technologies Ltd., SUEZ SA, TerraCycle Inc., Union J Plus (THAILAND) Co. Ltd, and Veolia Environment SA Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Material

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Material

5.3 PET - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 HDPE - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 PP - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.7 Market opportunity by Material

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Saudi Arabia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 AAA Polymer Inc.

10.4 B and B Plastics Recycling Inc.

10.5 B . Schoenberg and Co. Inc.

10.6 Clear Path Recycling LLC

10.7 EREMA Engineering Recycling Maschinen und Anlagen Ges.m.b.H.

10.8 Genpak LLC

10.9 MBA Polymers Inc.

10.10 SUEZ SA

10.11 TerraCycle Inc.

10.12 Veolia Environment SA

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

