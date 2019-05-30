Post-Cosmetic Surgery and Non-Surgical Body Contouring Procedure Recovery Outcomes Using ALASTIN Skincare's® TransFORM Body Treatment and Regenerating Skin Nectar with TriHex Technology® Presented at the 2019 ASAPS and SPSSCS Meetings

CARLSBAD, Calif., May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ALASTIN Skincare®, Inc. - a specialty aesthetics company dedicated to developing and marketing innovative, clinically-tested physician-dispensed skin care, shares impressive outcomes from TransFORM Body Treatment and Regenerating Skin Nectar when used in conjunction with non-surgical body contouring procedures and cosmetic surgery. Findings were presented at the 2019 Annual meeting of the American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ASAPS) by Dr. Alan Widgerow MBBCh (MD); MMed (MHS); FCS, FACS, and Dr. Laurie Casas MD, FACS of Casas Aesthetic Plastic Surgery Chicago, IL., and at the Society of Plastic Surgical Skin Care Specialists (SPSSCS) by Mr. Michael Sheehan, PA-C of Casas Aesthetic Plastic Surgery.

Presentation: Non-Surgical Fat Reduction and Topical Modulation of Adipose Tissue Physiology with Dr. Alan Widgerow.

Dr. Widgerow presented the science and studies behind TransFORM Body Treatment with TriHex Technology. TransFORM Body Treatment incorporates Hexapeptide-11 into a LipoDRONE™ delivery system designed to accentuate results from fat reduction procedures. ALASTIN's TransFORM Body product has also been shown to provide benefits as a stand-alone treatment to reduce crepiness and sagging of the skin. In a randomized, double-blind, comparator-controlled study to assess the efficacy of TransFORM Body Treatment compared to a bland moisturizer, 11 subjects were randomized to receive TransFORM Body Treatment on one arm and the comparator on the other arm, post cryolipolysis. Of the 11 patients assessed, contour and laxity consistently improved to a greater extent in the TransFORM Body Treatment group with the difference in contour peaking at the 8-week period and maintaining the difference at the 24-week period.

Presentations: "Topical Tripeptide and Hexapeptide (TriHex Technology®) Uses in Improving Recovery and Results Following Cosmetic Non-Surgical and Surgical Body Contouring Procedures" and "Accelerated Healing and Improved Recovery Outcomes Post Cosmetic Surgery and Non-Surgical Body Contouring Procedures in a Prospective Consecutive Series of Patients Using a Topical Treatment with Tripeptide and Hexapeptide (TriHex Technology®)," presented by Dr. Laurie Casas.

Dr. Casas presented an examination of healing and recovery outcomes for cosmetic surgery and non-surgical body contouring procedures utilizing two novel topical treatments which incorporate Tripeptide and Hexapeptide (TriHex Technology®). The study examined 15 consecutive patients who received 59 body contouring procedures and were also treated with topical TransFORM Body Treatment and Regenerating Skin Nectar, compared to 14 consecutive patients evaluated who also underwent 59 body contouring procedures without the topical treatment. Patients using TransFORM Body Treatment and Regenerating Skin Nectar pre-conditioned their skin for 2 weeks prior to the body contouring procedures, and continued application post-procedure. In all procedural categories, patients appeared to have an improved experience and recovery in the group treated with the TriHex Technology products.

"TransFORM Body Treatment has significantly improved post-procedure results for my patients. We have seen accelerated healing time and an improvement in overall patient experience in a significant way," says Dr. Casas.

Presentation: "Tripeptide and Hexapeptide Combination Used to Improve Procedure Outcomes" with Mr. Michael Sheehan at the 2019 SPSSCS meeting.

Mr. Sheehan presented a case study series demonstrating improved outcomes when using Regenerating Skin Nectar for pre and post skin care in tandem with micro-focused ultrasound or 1540 fractional laser treatments. Additionally, Mr. Sheehan presented on the science and clinical use of TransFORM Body Treatment with TriHex Technology® after non-invasive body contouring procedures. He discussed the improved patient experiences and associated results when adding TransFORM Body Treatment to the practice regimen of Dr. Laurie Casas.

