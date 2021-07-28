Post COVID-19 Advertising Production Services Market Procurement Research Report | SpendEdge
The Advertising Production Services market is poised to grow by USD 199 Billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 5.81% during the forecast period.
Key Highlights Offered in the Report:
- Information on how to identify strategic and tactical negotiation levels that will help achieve the best prices.
- Gain information on relevant pricing levels, detailed explanation of the pros and cons of prevalent pricing models.
- Methods to help engage with the right suppliers and discover KPI's to evaluate incumbent suppliers.
Some of the Top Advertising Production Services suppliers listed in this report:
This Advertising Production Services procurement intelligence report has enlisted the top suppliers and their cost structures, SLA terms, best selection criteria, and negotiation strategies.
- Dentsu Group Inc.
- Omnicom Group Inc.
- Rabbit Content
- MDC Partners Inc
www.spendedge.com/report/advertising-production-services-sourcing-and-procurement-intelligence-report
Table of Content
- Executive Summary
- Market Insights
- Category Pricing Insights
- Cost-saving Opportunities
- Best Practices
- Category Ecosystem
- Category Management Strategy
- Category Management Enablers
- Suppliers Selection
- Suppliers under Coverage
- US Market Insights
- Category scope
- Appendix
About SpendEdge:
SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.
