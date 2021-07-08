Post COVID-19 CRM software Market Procurement Research Report | SpendEdge
Over 200 Forbes 2000 companies rely on SpendEdge' s actionable insights
SpendEdge Is the Preferred Procurement Market Intelligence Partner for 120+ Fortune 500 Firms
Jul 08, 2021, 08:05 ET
NEW YORK, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
The CRM software will grow at a CAGR of 13.10% during 2021-2025. Prices will increase by 3%-6% during the forecast period and suppliers will have a moderate bargaining power in this market. Salesforce.com Inc., SAP SE, Oracle Corp., Microsoft Corp., Adobe Inc., IBM Corp., Verint Systems Inc., NICE Ltd., IQVIA Holdings Inc., and Constant Contact Inc. are among the prominent suppliers in CRM software market.
Get a Free Access to All This Market's Trends and Drivers
Security Software Procurement report explains key category management objectives that should form the base for sourcing strategy, including:
- Top-line growth
- Scalability of inputs
- Green initiatives
- Category innovations
- Supply base rationalization
- Demand forecasting and governance
- Minimalization of ad hoc purchases
- Adherence to regulatory nuances
- Cost savings
- Customer retention
- Reduction of TCO
- Supply assurance
Sign Up for a Sample Security Software Procurement Market Report: www.spendedge.com/report/CRM software --procurement-market-intelligence-report
The pressure from substitutes and a moderate level of threat from new entrants has resulted in the moderate bargaining power of suppliers. This makes it extremely important to get the pricing and pricing model right. Buyers should align their preferred pricing models for CRM software with the wider industry and identify the cost-saving potential.
Related Reports on Information Technology Include:
- Virtual Private - Forecast and Analysis: The virtual private clouds will grow at a CAGR of 23.95% during 2021-2025. Prices will increase by 4%-8% during the forecast period and suppliers will have a moderate in this market.
- IT Consulting Sourcing and Procurement Report: This report offers key advisory and intelligence to help buyers identify and shortlist the most suitable suppliers for their it consulting requirements. Some of the leading IT consulting suppliers are profiled extensively in this report include
- Creative Agency - Sourcing and Procurement Intelligence Report: This report evaluates suppliers based on client portfolio and case studies, understanding of regional consumer preference, agency size, and ability to deliver customized campaigns.
Table of Content
- Executive Summary
- Market Insights
- Category Pricing Insights
- Cost-saving Opportunities
- Best Practices
- Category Ecosystem
- Category Management Strategy
- Category Management Enablers
- Suppliers Selection
- Suppliers under Coverage
- US Market Insights
- Category scope
About SpendEdge:
SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.
Contact
SpendEdge
Anirban Choudhury
Marketing Manager
Ph No: +1 (872) 206-9340
https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us
SOURCE SpendEdge
Related Links
https://procurement.spendedge.com/?utm_source=PRnewswire&utm_medium=Pressrelease&utm_campaign=T8_Week27_rfs6&utm_content=IRCMSTR21060
Share this article