Post COVID-19 Electric Bike Sourcing and Procurement Report by Top Spending Regions and Market Price Trends| SpendEdge

Jul 07, 2021, 13:30 ET
NEW YORK, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Electric Bike will grow at a CAGR of 10.48% during 2021-2025. Prices will increase by 10%-15% during the forecast period and suppliers will have a low bargaining power in this market. This report offers key advisory and intelligence to help buyers identify and shortlist the most suitable suppliers for their Electric Bike requirements.
Electric Bike Procurement report explains key category management objectives that should form the base for sourcing strategy, including:
- Top-line growth
- Scalability of inputs
- Green initiatives
- Category innovations
- Supply base rationalization
- Demand forecasting and governance
- Minimalization of ad hoc purchases
- Adherence to regulatory nuances
- Cost savings
- Customer retention
- Reduction of TCO
- Supply assurance
Leading global suppliers can assist buyers in realizing high-cost savings through their efforts on areas such as cost of quality impact, supplier synergies, reducing total ownership cost, manage ad hoc spend, negotiate on pricing and contractual terms, managing labor price volatility, level of automation, quality management, and horizontal integration. Collaborations with global suppliers will also help buyers in cost-saving and ensuring high-quality procurement in the dynamic market.
