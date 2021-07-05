Post COVID-19 Financial Modelling Services Markets Procurement Research Report | SpendEdge

SpendEdge is the fastest growth rate in number of reports and client base, with over 200 Forbes 2000 companies rely on our actionable insights

News provided by

SpendEdge

Jul 05, 2021, 13:20 ET

NEW YORK, July 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Financial Modelling Services will grow at a CAGR of 5.02% during 2021-2025. This report evaluates suppliers based on extent of implementation and training support offered, flexibility in SLA terms, customization capability, and support for multiple data sources. In addition, suppliers are also shortlisted based on business needs, technical specifications, operational requirements, security compliance, regulatory mandates, legal requirements, quality control, change management procedures, pricing models, penalty clauses, SLA nuances, acceptance criteria, and evaluation criteria.

www.spendedge.com/report/financial-modelling-services-sourcing-and-procurement-intelligence-report

  • Am I engaging with the right suppliers?
  • Which KPIs should I use to evaluate my incumbent suppliers?
  • Which supplier selection criteria are relevant for Financial Modelling Services?
  • What are the Financial Modelling Services category essentials in terms of SLAs and RFx?

Key Points Covered in this Report:

Leading global suppliers can assist buyers in realizing high-cost savings through their efforts on areas such as supplier synergies, reducing total ownership cost, manage ad hoc spend, negotiate on pricing and contractual terms, conference participation, managing labor price volatility, level of automation, quality management, and cost of quality impact. Collaborations with global suppliers will also help buyers in cost-saving and ensuring high-quality procurement in the dynamic market.

The report explains key category management objectives that should form the base for sourcing strategy, including:

  • Top-line growth
  • Scalability of inputs
  • Green initiatives
  • Category innovations
  • Demand forecasting and governance
  • Minimalization of ad hoc purchases
  • Cost savings
  • Customer retention
  • Reduction of TCO
  • Supply assurance

Request a Free Sample Report to Know More

Related Reports on Financial Services Include:

Our in-depth growth decomposition analysis covers details on: Request for a FREE sample for detailed answers on:

  • Factors driving the growth (or lack of it) in individual geographies
  • Regions that hold the most rewarding opportunities for buyers and suppliers
  • Is the spend growth cyclical and when will the growth curve peak?

Table of Content

  • Executive Summary
  • Market Insights
  • Category Pricing Insights
  • Cost-saving Opportunities
  • Best Practices
  • Category Ecosystem
  • Category Management Strategy
  • Category Management Enablers
  • Suppliers Selection
  • Suppliers under Coverage
  • US Market Insights
  • Category scope
  • Appendix

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge is one of the world's leading procurement market intelligence companies. For over 17 years, we have been serving over 200 clients—including 55 Fortune 500 companies—across various industries with our best-in-class sourcing and procurement  solutions.

Contacts

SpendEdge
Anirban Choudhury
Marketing Manager
Ph No: +1 (872) 206-9340
https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us

SOURCE SpendEdge

Also from this source

Post COVID-19 Electric Car Chargers Markets Procurement Research...

Post COVID-19 Landscaping Markets Procurement Research Report |...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics