Post COVID-19 Landscaping Markets Procurement Research Report | SpendEdge

SpendEdge's latest market research report estimates the Landscaping will grow at a CAGR of 4.03% by 2024. Prices will increase by 1%-3% during the forecast period and suppliers will have a moderate bargaining power in this market. The report offers a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

Key Points Covered in this Report:

Am I engaging with the right suppliers?

Which KPIs should I use to evaluate my incumbent suppliers?

Which supplier selection criteria are relevant for Landscaping?

What are the Landscaping category essentials in terms of SLAs and RFx?

A targeted strategic approach to Landscaping sourcing will provide several opportunities to buyers. However, in the absence of actionable intelligence on Landscaping, buyers have resulted in a transaction-based approach towards the category. The report explains key category management objectives that should form the base for sourcing strategy, including:

Adherence to regulatory nuances

Category innovations

Cost savings

Scalability of inputs

Minimalization of ad hoc purchases

Green initiatives

Customer retention

Reduction of TCO

Supply assurance

Supply base rationalization

Demand forecasting and governance

Top-line growth

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Insights

Category Pricing Insights

Cost-saving Opportunities

Best Practices

Category Ecosystem

Category Management Strategy

Category Management Enablers

Suppliers Selection

Suppliers under Coverage

US Market Insights

Category scope

Appendix

