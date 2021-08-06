Post COVID-19 Procurement Report on Card Personalization Equipment Market| SpendEdge
Aug 06, 2021, 07:00 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SpendEdge's procurement report on the Card Personalization Equipment market identifies Ultra Electronics Holdings Plc, Entrust Corp., Zebra Technologies Corp., Atlantic Zeiser GmbH, NBS Technologies Inc., Emperor Technology Co. Ltd., Mühlbauer GmbH & Co. KG, HID Global Corp., Evolis, and Matica Technologies AG among the top most important suppliers for commercial vehicle cabin market.
The report also explains key category management objectives that should form the base for Card Personalization Equipment sourcing strategy.
Frequently Asked Questions:
- What are the major market threats?
The pressure from substitutes and a moderate level of threat from new entrants have resulted in the low bargaining power of suppliers.
- What is the expected price change in the market?
The Card Personalization Equipment Market is expected to have a CAGR of 5.53% during 2021-2025.
- Who are the key vendors in Card Personalization Equipment Market?
Ultra Electronics Holdings Plc, Entrust Corp., Zebra Technologies Corp., Atlantic Zeiser GmbH, NBS Technologies Inc., Emperor Technology Co. Ltd., Mühlbauer GmbH & Co. KG, HID Global Corp., Evolis, and Matica Technologies AG, are some of the major market participants.
- What are the pricing models followed by buyers?
Subscription-based model, consumption-based model, and perpetual license model are the widely adopted pricing models in Card Personalization Equipment Market.
- What will be incremental spending in commercial vehicle cabin procurement?
The procurement market will register an incremental spend of about USD 5.13 billion, during 2021-2025.
Key Insights Provided in the Card Personalization Equipment Research Report:
- What are the changes expected in the price forecast report?
- Is my Card Personalization Equipment TCO (total cost of ownership) favorable?
- How is the price forecast expected to change?
- How is the price forecast expected to change? What is driving the current and future price changes?
- Which pricing models offer the most rewarding opportunities?
Table of Content
- Executive Summary
- Market Insights
- Category Pricing Insights
- Cost-saving Opportunities
- Best Practices
- Category Ecosystem
- Category Management Strategy
- Category Management Enablers
- Suppliers Selection
- Suppliers under Coverage
- US Market Insights
- Category scope
- Appendix
