Post COVID-19 Procurement Report on Product Warranty Insurance Market| SpendEdge

What are the major market threats?

The pressure from substitutes and a high level of threat from new entrants have resulted in the moderate bargaining power of suppliers.

Prices will increase by 1.2%-2.5% during the forecast period and suppliers.

Allianz SE, American International Group Inc., AXA SA , Aon Plc, Chubb Ltd., Zurich Insurance Group Ltd., Arthur J. Gallagher & Co., Tokio Marine Holdings Inc., Aviva Plc, and Hiscox Inc., are some of the major market participants.

Risk-based pricing, price-plus markup pricing, and preferential rates are the widely adopted pricing models in commercial vehicle cabin procurement.

During 2020-2024, the Product Warranty Insurance market will register an incremental spend of about USD 27.75 billion .

The Product Warranty Insurance will grow at a CAGR of about 4.40% during 2020-2024.

Key Insights Provided in the Product Warranty Insurance Research Report:

What are the changes expected in the price forecast report?

What are the factors driving the price changes?

How is the price forecast expected to change?

Which pricing models offer the most rewarding opportunities?

