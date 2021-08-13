Post COVID-19 Procurement Report on Water Treatment Equipment Market| SpendEdge

Frequently Asked Questions:

What are the major market threats?

The pressure from substitutes and a high level of threat from new entrants have resulted in the moderate bargaining power of suppliers.

The Water Treatment Equipment Market is expected to have a CAGR of 6.11% during 2020-2024.

Veolia Environment SA, SUEZ, Xylem Inc., Evoqua Water Technologies Corp., Ecolab Inc., Aquatech International LLC, DuPont de Nemours Inc., 3M Co., Pentair Plc, and Schlumberger NV, are some of the major market participants.

Fixed pricing and volume-based pricing models are the widely adopted pricing models in commercial vehicle cabin procurement.

The Water Treatment Equipment Market will grow at a CAGR of about 6.11% during 2020-2024.

Water Treatment Equipment Market's Procurement Report Highlights Information on:

Am I paying/getting the right prices?

Favorability of the current Water Treatment Equipment's TCO (total cost of ownership)

Changing price forecasts

Which pricing models offer the most rewarding opportunities?

Key trends and drivers in this market

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Insights

Category Pricing Insights

Cost-saving Opportunities

Best Practices

Category Ecosystem

Category Management Strategy

Category Management Enablers

Suppliers Selection

Suppliers under Coverage

US Market Insights

Category scope

Appendix

