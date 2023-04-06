Post Covid Professional Hygiene Market Witnessing Rebound Sales, The Market is Set to Reach $21.71 Billion - Arizton

Apr 06, 2023, 12:32 ET
CHICAGO, April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the professional hygiene market will grow at a CAGR of 5.29% from 2022-2028.
To Know More, Download the Free Sample Report: https://www.arizton.com/request-sample/3761
BROWSE IN-DEPTH TOC ON THE "PROFESSIONAL HYGIENE MARKET"
90 - Tables
146 - Figures
318 – Pages
In 2022, North America emerged as the largest market for professional hygiene products, followed by Europe and APAC. The rise in awareness of personal hygiene practices and the COVID-19 and other infectious disease outbreaks across geographies has accelerated the demand for professional hygiene solutions. Moreover, the demand for soap dispensers, sanitizers, disinfectant wipes, and surface cleaning and disinfecting products has risen considerably compared to the pre-pandemic period. Thus, the COVID-19 pandemic proved to be a catalyst for overall market growth and has provided long-term growth opportunities for vendors in the market. The availability of several brands and a wide range of products has given customers many choices per their requirements. Also, e-commerce platforms have positively influenced the market and enabled vendors to promote and launch their products.
PROFESSIONAL HYGIENE MARKET REPORT SCOPE
|
Report Scope
|
Details
|
Market Size (2028)
|
USD 21.71 Billion
|
Market Size (2022)
|
USD 15.93 Billion
|
CAGR (2022-2028)
|
5.29 %
|
Base Year
|
2022
|
Forecast Year
|
2023-2028
|
Market Segmentation
|
Product, Application, Distribution Channel, and Geography
|
Geographic Analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa
|
Countries Covered
|
The US, Canada, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, the UK, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Turkey, South Africa, and Saudi Arabia
|
Market Dynamics
|
|
Largest Market
|
North America
Looking for More Information? Download the Free Sample Report: https://www.arizton.com/request-sample/3761
GROWING POPULARITY OF ECO-FRIENDLY PRODUCTS BOOSTING THE MARKET DEMAND
Many companies are creating cleaning products using more natural ingredients than harmful chemicals. Sustainable toiletries formulated with organic and natural ingredients that are kinder to the skin are highly demanded in several countries. The increasing popularity of organic sanitizers, which are eco-friendly, skin-safe, and sustainable, is also likely to influence market growth due to safety concerns associated with the use of soaps and alcohol-based hand sanitizers.
ADVENT OF IOT-POWERED AUTOMATIC SOAP DISPENSERS POSITIVELY IMPACTING THE MARKET GROWTH
Vendors in the automatic soap dispenser are integrating IoT (Internet of Things) with their soap dispensing products to provide a no-touch sanitary experience without water or soap solution spillage. IoT-enabled soap dispensers offer more benefits to users, such as ensuring that people wash their hands properly for 20 seconds, per WHO recommendations. These dispensers enable custodial crews to monitor the foot traffic in restrooms and easily detect when a soap dispenser is getting low on soap without requiring manual inspection. Similarly, IoT-enabled soap dispensers enable customers in the food industry to improve employee hygiene compliance by monitoring the amount of soap/sanitizer used by employees.
CUSTOMIZE YOUR REPORT NOW:
If our report does not include the information you are searching for, you may contact us to have a report tailored to your specific business needs https://www.arizton.com/customize-report/3761
VENDOR INSIGHTS
Several players in the market have launched professional hygiene solutions that enable data-driven cleaning in public restrooms. For instance, in 2018, Essity, one of the leading companies in the market, launched an innovative technology solution named Tork EasyCube Intelligent Facility Cleaning System to help managers maintain clean public spaces. The solution uses people counters and connected dispensers to give cleaners, and managers access to real-time data regarding immediate cleaning requirements. By digitalizing cleaning systems, cleaning managers can use real-time data to maximize operational efficiency and allow cleaning teams to spend more time on critical tasks. Using insights gained from real-time data enables facility managers to transform their way of working and achieve higher staff satisfaction and better results by empowering their cleaners to work smartly and more efficiently.
KEY COMPANY PROFILES
- Essity Aktiebolag
- KIMBERLEY CLARK
- Reckitt Benckiser Group
- Koch Industries
- Cascades
- Ableman International
- Accent Controls
- American Specialties
- Askon Hygiene Products
- Becto
- Best Sanitizers
- Bobrick
- Bradley
- Brightwell Dispensers
- Bright Pancar
- Christeyns
- Cipla
- Cleenol Group
- Contec
- Dihour
- Dreumex
- Ecolab
- Euronics
- EcoHydra Technologies
- Fluid Energy Group
- GOJO Industries
- G9 Chemicals
- Hokwang Industries
- Himalaya Global Holdings
- Hi-Genie
- JVD
- Kutol
- Kiilto
- LinkWell
- Lion
- Nice-Pak Products
- Pal International
- PAUN HARTMANN
- SOFIDEL
- SC Johnson
- STERIS
- Stryker
- Sklar Surgical Instruments
- Safetec of America
- Vi-Jon
- Vectair Systems
- Whiteley
- Zep
- Zoono Group
MARKET SEGMENTATION
Product
- Tissues and Napkins
- Wiping and Cleaning
- Soaps and Sanitizers
Application
- Hospitality
- Commercial
- Public Interest
- Healthcare
- Industrial
Distribution Channel
- Offline
- Online
Geography
- North America
- The US
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- The UK
- APAC
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- South Africa
- Saudi Arabia
TABLE OF CONTENT
1 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
2 RESEARCH OBJECTIVES
3 RESEARCH PROCESS
4 SCOPE & COVERAGE
4.1 MARKET DEFINITION
4.1.1 INCLUSIONS
4.1.2 EXCLUSIONS
4.1.3 MARKET ESTIMATION CAVEATS
4.2 BASE YEAR
4.3 SCOPE OF THE STUDY
4.3.1 MARKET BY PRODUCT
4.3.2 MARKET BY APPLICATION
4.3.3 MARKET BY END-USER
4.3.4 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY GEOGRAPHY
5 REPORT ASSUMPTIONS & CAVEATS
5.1 KEY CAVEATS
5.2 CURRENCY CONVERSION
5.3 MARKET DERIVATION
6 MARKET AT A GLANCE
7 PREMIUM INSIGHTS
7.1 MARKET SCENARIO
8 INTRODUCTION
8.1 OVERVIEW
9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES & TRENDS
9.1 SHIFT TOWARD DATA-DRIVEN CLEANING SOLUTIONS
9.2 GROWING POPULARITY OF ECO-FRIENDLY PRODUCTS
9.3 HIGH DEMAND FOR SMART BATHROOM SOLUTIONS
9.4 ADVENT OF IOT-POWERED AUTOMATIC SOAP DISPENSERS
10 MARKET GROWTH ENABLERS
10.1 INFECTIOUS DISEASE OUTBREAKS WORLDWIDE
10.2 GROWING HEALTH CONSCIOUSNESS AMONG CONSUMERS
10.3 ROLE OF INTERNET IN SHAPING CONSUMER PURCHASING BEHAVIOR
11 MARKET RESTRAINTS
11.1 LOWER PENETRATION OF ADVANCED HYGIENE SOLUTIONS IN EMERGING MARKETS
11.2 SKIN HEALTH RISKS ASSOCIATED WITH CHEMICAL INGREDIENTS IN HYGIENE PRODUCTS
11.3 LACK OF ADEQUATE AWARENESS AND FACILITIES IN LMICS
12 MARKET LANDSCAPE
12.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
12.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
12.2.1 INSIGHTS BY PRODUCT
12.2.2 INSIGHTS BY APPLICATION
12.2.3 INSIGHTS BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
12.2.4 INSIGHTS BY GEOGRAPHY
12.3 FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
12.3.1 THREAT OF NEW ENTRANTS
12.3.2 BARGAINING POWER OF SUPPLIERS
12.3.3 BARGAINING POWER OF BUYERS
12.3.4 THREAT OF SUBSTITUTES
12.3.5 COMPETITIVE RIVALRY
13 PRODUCT
13.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
13.2 MARKET OVERVIEW
13.3 TISSUES & NAPKINS
13.3.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
13.3.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
13.3.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
13.4 SOAPS & SANITIZERS
13.4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
13.4.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
13.4.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
13.5 WIPING & CLEANING
13.5.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
13.5.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
13.5.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
14 APPLICATION
14.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
14.2 MARKET OVERVIEW
14.3 HOSPITALITY
14.3.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
14.3.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
14.3.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
14.4 COMMERCIAL
14.4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
14.4.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
14.4.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
14.5 PUBLIC INTEREST
14.5.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
14.5.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
14.5.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
14.6 HEALTHCARE
14.6.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
14.6.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
14.6.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
14.7 INDUSTRIAL
14.7.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
14.7.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
14.7.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
15 DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
15.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
15.2 MARKET OVERVIEW
15.3 OFFLINE
15.3.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
15.3.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
15.3.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
15.4 ONLINE
15.4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
15.4.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
15.4.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
16 GEOGRAPHY
16.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
16.2 GEOGRAPHIC OVERVIEW
17 NORTH AMERICA
17.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
17.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
17.3 NORTH AMERICA: PRODUCT
17.4 NORTH AMERICA: APPLICATION
17.5 NORTH AMERICA: DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
17.6 KEY COUNTRIES
17.6.1 US: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
17.6.2 CANADA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
18 EUROPE
18.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
18.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
18.3 EUROPE: PRODUCT
18.4 EUROPE: APPLICATION
18.5 EUROPE: DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
18.6 KEY COUNTRIES
18.6.1 GERMANY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
18.6.2 FRANCE: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
18.6.3 SPAIN: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
18.6.4 ITALY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
18.6.5 UK: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
19 APAC
19.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
19.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
19.3 APAC: PRODUCT
19.4 APAC: APPLICATION
19.5 APAC: DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
19.6 KEY COUNTRIES
19.6.1 CHINA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
19.6.2 JAPAN: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
19.6.3 INDIA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
19.6.4 AUSTRALIA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
19.6.5 SOUTH KOREA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
20 LATIN AMERICA
20.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
20.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
20.3 LATIN AMERICA: PRODUCT
20.4 LATIN AMERICA: APPLICATION
20.5 LATIN AMERICA: DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
20.6 KEY COUNTRIES
20.6.1 BRAZIL: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
20.6.2 MEXICO: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
20.6.3 ARGENTINA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
21 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA
21.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
21.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
21.3 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA: PRODUCT
21.4 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA: APPLICATION
21.5 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA: DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
21.6 KEY COUNTRIES
21.6.1 TURKEY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
21.6.2 SOUTH AFRICA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
21.6.3 SAUDI ARABIA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
22 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
22.1 COMPETITION OVERVIEW
22.2 MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS
22.2.1 ESSITY AKTIEBOLAG
22.2.2 KIMBERLY-CLARK
22.2.3 RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP
22.2.4 KOCH INDUSTRIES
22.2.5 CASCADES
23 KEY COMPANY PROFILES
23.1 ESSITY AKTIEBOLAG
23.1.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW
23.1.2 PRODUCT OFFERINGS
23.1.3 KEY STRATEGIES
23.1.4 KEY STRENGTHS
23.1.5 KEY OPPORTUNITIES
23.2 KIMBERLY-CLARK
23.3 RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP
23.4 KOCH INDUSTRIES
23.5 CASCADES
24 OTHER PROMINENT VENDORS
24.1 ABLEMAN INTERNATIONAL
24.1.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW
24.1.2 PRODUCT OFFERINGS
24.2 ACCENT CONTROLS
24.3 AMERICAN SPECIALTIES
24.4 ASKON HYGIENE PRODUCTS
24.5 BECTO
24.6 BEST SANITIZERS
24.7 BOBRICK
24.8 BRADLEY
24.9 BRIGHTWELL DISPENSERS
24.10 BRIGHT PANCAR
24.11 CHRISTEYNS
24.12 CIPLA
24.13 CLEENOL GROUP
24.14 CONTEC
24.15 DIHOUR
24.16 DREUMEX
24.17 ECOLAB
24.18 EURONICS
24.19 ECOHYDRA
24.20 FLUID ENERGY GROUP
24.21 GOJO INDUSTRIES
24.22 G9 CHEMICALS
24.23 HOKWANG INDUSTRIES
24.24 HIMALAYA GLOBAL HOLDINGS
24.25 HI-GENIE
24.26 JVD
24.27 KUTOL
24.28 KIILTO
24.29 LINKWELL
24.30 LION
24.31 NICE-PAK PRODUCTS
24.32 PAL INTERNATIONAL
24.33 PAUL HARTMANN
24.34 SOFIDEL
24.35 SC JOHNSON
24.36 STERIS
24.37 STRYKER
24.38 SKLAR SURGICAL INSTRUMENTS
24.39 SAFETEC OF AMERICA
24.40 VI-JON
24.41 VECTAIR SYSTEMS
24.42 WHITELEY
24.43 ZEP
24.44 ZOONO GROUP
25 REPORT SUMMARY
25.1 KEY TAKEAWAYS
25.2 STRATEGIC RECOMMENDATIONS
26 QUANTITATIVE SUMMARY
26.1 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
26.2 MARKET BY PRODUCT
26.3 MARKET BY APPLICATION
26.4 MARKET BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
26.5 NORTH AMERICA BY PRODUCT
26.6 NORTH AMERICA BY APPLICATION
26.7 NORTH AMERICA BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
26.8 EUROPE BY PRODUCT
26.9 EUROPE BY APPLICATION
26.1 EUROPE BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
26.11 APAC BY PRODUCT
26.12 APAC BY APPLICATION
26.13 APAC BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
26.14 LATIN AMERICA BY PRODUCT
26.15 LATIN AMERICA BY APPLICATION
26.16 LATIN AMERICA BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
26.17 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA BY PRODUCT
26.18 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA BY APPLICATION
26.19 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
27 APPENDIX
27.1 ABBREVIATIONS
CHECK OUT SOME OF THE TOP-SELLING RESEARCH REPORTS:
Healthcare Disinfectants and Sanitizers Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027: The global healthcare disinfectants and sanitizers market will reach USD 21.78 billion by 2027. The European region holds the largest healthcare disinfectants and sanitizers market globally.
Antiseptic Wipes Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2021-2026: The antiseptic wipes market size is expected to reach USD 8.1 billion by 2026. Post-COVID-19, too, there will be a fear amongst the public for other flu and infections. Thus, there will be a demand surge in the antibacterial wipes market. Also, the number of surgeries will increase significantly after the COVID-19 decline. This will also propel the demand.
Industrial & Institutional Disinfectant & Sanitizers Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026: Industrial and institutional disinfectants and sanitizers market size to reach revenues of USD 8.85 billion by 2026. With the expansion of healthcare facilities and expenditure, disinfectant products are expected to increase in demand. The institutional & industrial sanitizers & disinfectants market will likely witness rapid growth in the coming years. The rising awareness for personal hygiene and increasing focus on saving the work environment in various geographies has propelled the demand for hygiene solutions, including sanitizers and disinfectants worldwide.
Disinfectant Sprays and Wipes Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026: The global disinfectant sprays and wipes market size will reach revenues of USD 9.52 billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 5.88% during the forecast period. The introduction of innovative products plays a vital role in gaining consumer attention. The disinfectant spray market highly depends on the demand for hygiene and sanitation solutions across the end-user industries. An increase in chronic diseases is also anticipated to increase sales in the disinfectant wipes market. Furthermore, due to the sudden surge in COVID-19, alcohol-based hand sanitizers are witnessing higher demand in the market.
ABOUT US:
Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovative and quality-driven firm that offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients worldwide. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.
We offer comprehensive market research reports on consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals, materials, I.T. and media, logistics, and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.
Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.
CONTACT US
Call: +1-312-235-2040
+1 302 469 0707
Mail: [email protected]
Contact Us: https://www.arizton.com/contact-us
Blog: https://www.arizton.com/blog
Website: https://www.arizton.com/
Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2049094/PROFESSIONAL_HYGIENE_MARKET.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/818553/Arizton_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Arizton Advisory & Intelligence
Share this article