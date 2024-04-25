.POST Domain Registry Announces an Extension to the Trademark Sunrise Period for Businesses to Protect Their Brand's Identity

Eligibility for .POST extends to both registered and unregistered trademarks from any corner of the world, ensuring comprehensive brand protection and visibility.

BOSTON, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- .POST , the internet domain name for organizations interested in the secure and trusted delivery of physical goods and services, including supply chain, logistics, payments, and national identity programs, announces a 45-day extension of its Trademark Sunrise Period via ICANN Domain Registrar EnCirca .

Effective until May 31, 2024, this extension provides an unparalleled opportunity for businesses worldwide to fortify their brand identity within the prestigious .POST domain. Noteworthy major supply chain, logistics and technology brands have already taken proactive steps by submitting their applications for .POST.

"The extension of the Trademark Sunrise Period offers trademark owners a valuable opportunity to safeguard their brands," said Tom Barrett, President of ICANN Registrar EnCirca. "This final window empowers businesses to secure domain names corresponding to their trademarks before the .POST General Availability Period begins."

Endorsed by the Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN), the .POST internet Top-Level Domain (TLD) is specifically designated for the global supply-chain and logistics sectors. Each .POST applicant undergoes rigorous verification processes and adheres to stringent security protocols, facilitating the identification of trusted entities within global supply chains.

"Our strategic digital presence, represented by the domain Ethio.POST , underscores our dedication to market differentiation," said Ibrahim Kedir, Chief Information Officer of Ethiopost. "A unified digital strategy, enhanced by a domain-aligned business email and engagement in the UPU cybersecurity safe zone, is integral to our efforts in combating cyber threats."

For detailed information on how to participate in the .POST Trademark Sunrise Period and secure your brand's online identity, visit https://trust.post.

About .POST:

.POST is the designated internet credential for organizations involved in the secure and trusted delivery of physical goods and services. Sponsored by the Universal Postal Union (UPU), .POST aims to foster trust, transparency, and integrity within the global supply chain. .POST is the only domain extension approved by ICANN that is designated for the postal, supply chain and logistics sectors.

About EnCirca:

EnCirca was founded in 2001 in Boston, Massachusetts. As an ICANN-Accredited Domain Name Registrar, EnCirca has been selected as the exclusive global .POST registrar. EnCirca also provides services for domain portfolio management, cyber-security defenses, website hosting, and blockchain integration.

