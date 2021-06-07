Post-Election Survey of U.S. Election Officials Finds Funding Shortages, Partisan Pressure, and Disinformation Campaigns as Key Concerns at the Local Level

WASHINGTON, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Protect Our Election, a non-partisan 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to strengthening democratic institutions at the state and local level, today released the results of its 2020 Local Election Official Research Survey. The survey is the first public study of county-level election administrators' opinions conducted after the events of the 2020 presidential election and the January 6, 2021 assault on the U.S. Capitol.

The 122-question survey was sent to over 4,600 local election officials (LEOs) in all 50 states, and covered topics ranging from election security and funding to COVID-19 preparations and voter communication efforts. Key findings include:

The 2020 election cycle impacted the way LEOs feel about their role in our democracy, with nearly a third of respondents saying they are considering a career change;

Significant numbers of LEOs reported feeling "inappropriate partisan pressure" from voters, party organizers, elected officials, and even law enforcement;

Roughly half of our LEOs lack the time and resources to effectively engage in proactive voter communications on digital platforms;

73% of LEOs who responded received public funds via the 2020 CARES Act, while 43% received grant money from non-governmental sources;

Opinions are mixed on election reform efforts currently underway at the state and federal level, with most LEOs preferring collaborative action from all levels of government.

"It is no secret that our local election officials are underappreciated, underpaid, and under attack in the wake of the 2020 election cycle," said Steve Wanczyk, executive director of Protect Our Election. "They are an irreplaceable national resource, and their experiences on the ground must be part of the narrative around democracy and electoral reform going forward."

The results of the survey have helped inform actionable next steps in Protect Our Election's mission to rebuild civic relationships and repair the damage done to American democracy in 2020. The non-profit is teaming up with like-minded partner organizations, local election administrators around the country, voters, and volunteers to address resource gaps identified in the study via a suite of pro bono services scheduled for launch later this summer.

The survey report and media kit are available at Protect Our Election's website.

Protect Our Election is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization founded and supported by American citizens who value democracy and the rule of law above all else. The group does not advocate for or against any given candidate - only that our elections must be fair, we must allow all eligible citizens the vote, and we must push back against the forces working to undermine our traditions and institutions.

