Post-Election, We Need to Celebrate World Kindness Day More Than Ever

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- World Kindness Day, now in its 22nd year, is arguably more important to celebrate this year than in years past, according to author/entrepreneur Barry Shore, who has earned the sobriquet the Ambassador of Joy. With a contentious election to sort out, a pandemic to deal with and a general decline in civility, remembering to be kinder to our fellow human beings may require some gentle reminders, Shore explains.

Barry Shore

Besides the U.S., more than 27 nations are participating in this year's World Kindness Day on Nov. 13. Shore wants to see America lead the way.

Shore is a former paraplegic and successful serial entrepreneur with two multimillion-dollar exits and three issued patents, who in 2004 became a quadriplegic overnight from a rare disease. During the 16 years that followed, he has pushed himself to regain some of his functioning. He has become an avid swimmer who logs two miles per day and has accumulated over 7,851 miles in the past decade. Shore lives his life to inspire other people to see the joy in their everyday lives.

In an interview, he can discuss ways to celebrate the holiday such as:

Practicing 11 ways to be kinder.

Sending "Be KIND, Always" cards free via email (www.barryshore.com/keep-smiling) or snail mail to someone you care about on World Kindness Day

Learning to become a joy generator in as little as 55 seconds.

Participating in the worldwide Keep Smiling Movement. Participants are also encouraged to send a selfie with a "Keep Smiling Card" to [email protected] and can receive the free cards by clicking here. Each week, a lucky participant is randomly chosen to receive a $25 gift card.

Praise for Shore

"Barry Shore lives and spreads joy … everywhere he goes. While his story is inspiring, his actions of reaching hundreds of thousands with his messages are what is creating real change. We need his words of positivity now more than ever… and our actions." ­— Jess Todtfeld, former producer with ABC, NBC, FOX, and CBS

"There is none like the remarkable Barry Shore. Intelligence plus heart is hard to find. Barry has it all and wants more than anything to share. The world is a better place because of Barry Shore!" — Kathy Karkula, development director, Special Olympics of Minnesota

About Barry Shore

Barry Shore is a motivational, keynote speaker and host of the weekly radio show-podcast "The Joy of Living." He is the founder of the JOY of Living Institute. He has been featured on CBS, ABC, NBC, Fox and in O Magazine, Forbes, Daily Herald, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, and MarketWatch. His podcast has been downloaded over two million times in 19 months. His upcoming book is The JOY of LIVING: Healthier Wealthier You.

Contact: Barry Shore, (310) 770-4685; [email protected]; www.barryshore.com

SOURCE Barry Shore

Related Links

http://www.barryshore.com/

