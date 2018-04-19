Post Fumigation Soil Inoculation with GO Isolates®

Increased plant disease and soil pathogens

Decreased availability of nutrients to the plant

Increased soil compaction and loss of soil aggregates

Increased water requirements and loss of water holding capacity

Fumigation with methyl bromide (MeBr), chloropicrin (CP), Telone and others is used to control a wide-array of soil borne pathogens and pests. While there is variation in the impact of the fumigant to nontarget microorganisms, all fumigants destroy a portion of the beneficial microbial population.

The recovery time for soil microbial community structure after fumigation extends for many weeks or months (a significant portion of the crop cycle) and some microbial groups never recover to the levels found before fumigation. Additionally, there is strong evidence of less and less microbial recovery the more years the fumigant is used.

The Solution

GO Isolates is an OMRI and CDFA listed product that contains a wide diversity of native beneficial soil microbes in addition to a complex of carbon diversity to support the microbial growth after the microbes are in the soil.

After fumigation, there are many microbial "home sites" in the soil that are empty and need to be filled. This is a chance to repopulate the soil with beneficial microbes. Not doing so results in lower microbe diversity and the potential overgrowth of damaging microbes that survive fumigation.

This is a prime opportunity to supply the soil with beneficial microbes to repopulate the soil. Not doing so results in a lower diversity of microbes and potentially the overgrowth of undesirable microbes that are fumigant survivors. Additionally, these microbes require a carbon source for food.

The GO Isolates product is an ideal source for supplying agricultural soils with both a diverse beneficial microbial population as well as the diverse carbon complexes needed to support them once they are in the soil. The suggested application rate for GO Isolates is 10 gallons/acre applied 3 times after fumigation at 2-4 week intervals.

