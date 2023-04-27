Post Harvest Treatment Market size to grow by USD 842.28 million from 2022 to 2027, The increasing demand for fresh produce to drive the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The post harvest treatment market size is expected to increase by USD 842.28 million from 2022 to 2027, registering a CAGR of 8.07%, according to the latest research report from Technavio. Discover Commodity Chemicals industry potential and make informed business decisions based on qualitative and quantitative evidence highlighted in Technavio reports. View Sample Report!

The post harvest treatment market covers the following areas:

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Post Harvest Treatment Market 2023-2027

Post Harvest Treatment Market Sizing

Post Harvest Treatment Market Forecast

Post Harvest Treatment Market Analysis

Post Harvest Treatment Market - Vendor Landscape

The global post harvest treatment market is composed of several regional and multinational companies that compete in terms of product quality, reliability, delivery cycle time, and geographical diversification. In addition, the market is highly competitive and fragmented. The post harvest treatment market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Companies Mentioned

AgroFresh Solutions Inc.

Apeel Technology Inc.

BASF SE

Bayer AG

Corteva Inc.

FMC Corp.

Fomesa Fruitech SLU

Futureco Bioscience SA

Gowan Co.

John Bean Technologies Corp.

Johnson and Johnson Services Inc.

Nufarm Ltd.

Occidental Petroleum Corp.

Post Harvest Solutions Ltd.

Productos Citrosol SA

Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.

Syngenta Crop Protection AG

Tagros Chemicals India Pvt. Ltd.

UPL Ltd.

XEDA International SA

Vendor Offerings

AgroFresh Solutions Inc. - The company offers post harvest treatment products such as SmartFresh.

The company offers post harvest treatment products such as SmartFresh. BASF SE - The company offers post harvest treatment products such as BASF Freshseal.

The company offers post harvest treatment products such as BASF Freshseal. Bayer AG - The company offers post harvest treatment products such as Luna Experience.

Post Harvest Treatment Market - Key Market Segmentation

This post-harvest treatment market report extensively covers market segmentation by product type (coating, ethylene blockers, fungicides, cleaners, and others), application (fruits and vegetables), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the coating segment will be significant for the overall market growth during the forecast period. As the world's population is growing, the need for food preservation technology to reduce food waste and improve food safety is increasing. Fruits and vegetables coated with a protective layer are known to last longer and are less likely to spoil. Consumers recognize the benefits of post-harvest treatments, such as coatings that help reduce the use of pesticides and other hazardous chemicals. Hence, such factors drive the segment growth, in turn driving the growth for the overall post harvest treatment market during the forecast period.

Regional Market Outlook

APAC is estimated to account for 53% of the global market growth during the forecast period. The regional market is expanding rapidly due to various market scenarios and drivers. For instance, the expansion of the featured market is driven by the growing demand for fresh produce in the region. Harmful chemical-free fresh fruits and vegetables are in demand among consumers who are health conscious. Additionally, growing interest in food safety and minimizing food waste has expanded the local market. Hence, such factors are expected to drive the market growth in the region during the forecast period.

Post Harvest Treatment Market - Market Dynamics

Key Drivers

The increasing demand for fresh produce is a major driver for the growth of the post harvest treatment market during the forecast period.

There is an increased demand for fresh food, as people become aware of the benefits of consuming fresh fruits and vegetables such as melons, oranges, potatoes, and some tropical root vegetables.

The introduction of post harvest processing is expected to be a key market driver because it enables growers, distributors, and retailers to extend shelf life while preserving the freshness of produce.

Hence, such factors influence the market growth during the forecast period.

Significant Trends

The growing adoption of post harvest treatment in developing countries is an emerging post harvest treatment market trend during the forecast period.

The demand for fresh foods is increasing in developing countries due to population growth, urbanization, and changing diets.

As it helps reduce food waste and extend the shelf life of fruits and vegetables, post harvest processing is highly demanded.

The governments in developing countries are focusing on investing more in post harvest management to increase food security and minimize losses.

Hence, such trends are expected to fuel market growth during the forecast period.

Major Challenges

A major challenge impeding the market growth of post harvest treatment is the lack of awareness and adoption of post harvest processing.

Various consumers are unaware of the importance of post harvest processing in maintaining the safety and quality of fresh produce, which is limiting the demand for post harvest processing.

Due to this lack of awareness and acceptance, the number of potential customers for post harvest treatments is still small. This impacts the market growth negatively.

Vendors should invest in educating farmers and consumers about its benefits, which drives the growth of the market during the forecast period. And until then, lack of awareness and non-acceptance of post harvest treatments among farmers and consumers will hamper the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Related Reports:

The crop harvesting robots market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 28.72% between 2022 and 2027 and the size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 2,384.71 million. This crop harvesting robots market report extensively covers market segmentation by type (semi-autonomous robots and fully-autonomous robots), product (fruit, vegetable harvesting robots, and grain harvesting robots), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). Increasing focus on farm mechanization is the key factor driving the global crop harvesting robots market growth.

The cotton harvester market size is expected to increase to USD 712.97 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.78%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers cotton harvester market segmentation by product (cotton picker and cotton stripper) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The new technologies for cotton harvester is a cotton harvester market trend that is expected to have a positive impact in the coming years.

Post Harvest Treatment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.07% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 842.28 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 7.5 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 53% Key countries US, China, France, Spain, and Brazil Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AgroFresh Solutions Inc., Apeel Technology Inc., BASF SE, Bayer AG, Corteva Inc., FMC Corp., Fomesa Fruitech SLU, Futureco Bioscience SA, Gowan Co., John Bean Technologies Corp., Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Nufarm Ltd., Occidental Petroleum Corp., Post Harvest Solutions Ltd., Productos Citrosol SA, Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd., Syngenta Crop Protection AG, Tagros Chemicals India Pvt. Ltd., UPL Ltd., and XEDA International SA Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global post harvest treatment market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global post harvest treatment market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Product type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Product type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Product Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Product Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Product Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Product Type

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Product Type



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Product Type

6.3 Coating - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Coating - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Coating - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Coating - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Coating - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Ethylene blockers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Ethylene blockers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Ethylene blockers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Ethylene blockers - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Ethylene blockers - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Fungicides - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Fungicides - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Fungicides - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Fungicides - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Fungicides - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Cleaners - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on Cleaners - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Cleaners - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Cleaners - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Cleaners - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 50: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.8 Market opportunity by Product Type

Exhibit 54: Market opportunity by Product Type ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Market opportunity by Product Type ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Application

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 56: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 58: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Comparison by Application

7.3 Fruits - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 60: Chart on Fruits - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Fruits - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 62: Chart on Fruits - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Fruits - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Vegetables - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 64: Chart on Vegetables - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Vegetables - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 66: Chart on Vegetables - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on Vegetables - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 68: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 70: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 71: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 73: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 74: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 75: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 76: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 77: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 78: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 79: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 83: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 87: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 91: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 95: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 99: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 100: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 101: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 102: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Brazil - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 103: Chart on Brazil - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Brazil - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 105: Chart on Brazil - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on Brazil - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 107: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 109: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Spain - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 111: Chart on Spain - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 112: Data Table on Spain - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 113: Chart on Spain - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 114: Data Table on Spain - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 115: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)



Exhibit 116: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 117: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 118: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 119: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 120: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 121: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 122: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 AgroFresh Solutions Inc.

Exhibit 123: AgroFresh Solutions Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 124: AgroFresh Solutions Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 125: AgroFresh Solutions Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 126: AgroFresh Solutions Inc. - Segment focus

12.4 BASF SE

Exhibit 127: BASF SE - Overview



Exhibit 128: BASF SE - Business segments



Exhibit 129: BASF SE - Key news



Exhibit 130: BASF SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 131: BASF SE - Segment focus

12.5 Bayer AG

Exhibit 132: Bayer AG - Overview



Exhibit 133: Bayer AG - Business segments



Exhibit 134: Bayer AG - Key news



Exhibit 135: Bayer AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 136: Bayer AG - Segment focus

12.6 Corteva Inc.

Exhibit 137: Corteva Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 138: Corteva Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 139: Corteva Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 140: Corteva Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 141: Corteva Inc. - Segment focus

12.7 FMC Corp.

Exhibit 142: FMC Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 143: FMC Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 144: FMC Corp. - Key offerings

12.8 Gowan Co.

Exhibit 145: Gowan Co. - Overview



Exhibit 146: Gowan Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 147: Gowan Co. - Key offerings

12.9 John Bean Technologies Corp.

Exhibit 148: John Bean Technologies Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 149: John Bean Technologies Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 150: John Bean Technologies Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 151: John Bean Technologies Corp. - Segment focus

12.10 Nufarm Ltd.

Exhibit 152: Nufarm Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 153: Nufarm Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 154: Nufarm Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 155: Nufarm Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 156: Nufarm Ltd. - Segment focus

12.11 Occidental Petroleum Corp.

Exhibit 157: Occidental Petroleum Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 158: Occidental Petroleum Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 159: Occidental Petroleum Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 160: Occidental Petroleum Corp. - Segment focus

12.12 Productos Citrosol SA

Exhibit 161: Productos Citrosol SA - Overview



Exhibit 162: Productos Citrosol SA - Product / Service



Exhibit 163: Productos Citrosol SA - Key offerings

12.13 Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 164: Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 165: Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 166: Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 167: Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

12.14 Syngenta Crop Protection AG

Exhibit 168: Syngenta Crop Protection AG - Overview



Exhibit 169: Syngenta Crop Protection AG - Product / Service



Exhibit 170: Syngenta Crop Protection AG - Key offerings

12.15 Tagros Chemicals India Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 171: Tagros Chemicals India Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 172: Tagros Chemicals India Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 173: Tagros Chemicals India Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.16 UPL Ltd.

Exhibit 174: UPL Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 175: UPL Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 176: UPL Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 177: UPL Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 178: UPL Ltd. - Segment focus

12.17 XEDA International SA

Exhibit 179: XEDA International SA - Overview



Exhibit 180: XEDA International SA - Product / Service



Exhibit 181: XEDA International SA - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 182: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 183: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 184: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 185: Research methodology



Exhibit 186: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 187: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 188: List of abbreviations

