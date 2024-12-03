Post Harvest Treatment Market to Grow by USD 1.31 Billion (2024-2028), Driven by Demand for Fresh Produce, with AI Driving Market Transformation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report with the AI impact on market trends - The global post harvest treatment market size is estimated to grow by USD 1.31 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.07% during the forecast period. Increasing demand for fresh produce is driving market growth, with a trend towards growing adoption of post-harvest treatment in developing countries. However, lack of awareness and adoption poses a challenge. Key market players include AgroFresh Solutions Inc., Apeel Technology Inc., BASF SE, Bayer AG, Corteva Inc., FMC Corp., Fomesa Fruitech SLU, Futureco Bioscience SA, Gowan Co., John Bean Technologies Corp., Johnson and Johnson, Natural Offset Farming, Nufarm Ltd., Occidental Petroleum Corp., Post Harvest Solutions Ltd., Productos Citrosol SA, Sahyadri Farms Post Harvest Care Ltd., Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd., Syngenta Crop Protection AG, Tagros Chemicals India Pvt. Ltd., UPL Ltd., and XEDA International SA.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Post Harvest Treatment Market 2024-2028

Key insights into market evolution with AI-powered analysis. Explore trends, segmentation, and growth drivers- View Free Sample PDF

Post Harvest Treatment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.07% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 1310 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.5 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 53% Key countries US, China, France, Spain, and Brazil Key companies profiled AgroFresh Solutions Inc., Apeel Technology Inc., BASF SE, Bayer AG, Corteva Inc., FMC Corp., Fomesa Fruitech SLU, Futureco Bioscience SA, Gowan Co., John Bean Technologies Corp., Johnson and Johnson, Natural Offset Farming, Nufarm Ltd., Occidental Petroleum Corp., Post Harvest Solutions Ltd., Productos Citrosol SA, Sahyadri Farms Post Harvest Care Ltd., Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd., Syngenta Crop Protection AG, Tagros Chemicals India Pvt. Ltd., UPL Ltd., and XEDA International SA

Market Driver

The global post harvest treatment market is experiencing a notable trend with increasing adoption in developing countries. Due to population growth, urbanization, and changing dietary preferences, there is a rising demand for fresh produce in these regions. Post-harvest treatment plays a crucial role in reducing food waste and extending the shelf life of fruits and vegetables. In response, governments in developing nations are investing more in post-harvest management to ensure food security and minimize losses. This investment opens up business opportunities for market participants in the post-harvest treatment sector. Companies are developing affordable, portable, and user-friendly solutions for small-scale farmers in these markets, fostering market growth and expansion. Overall, the adoption of post-harvest treatment in developing countries is a significant trend that is expected to fuel the growth of the global post harvest treatment market.

The Post-harvest Treatment Market is a significant segment in the produce industry, focusing on extending the shelf life of fruits, vegetables, and flowers. Synthetic chemicals like fungicides and chlorine dioxide gas are common treatments for preventing decay caused by biotic and abiotic stressors. However, natural techniques, such as essential oil washes and beneficial microbes, are gaining popularity due to consumer awareness and the demand for organic food items. Bio-coatings and coatings are also essential for maintaining produce quality during transportation and storage. Modern agricultural practices, including soil testing and modern production practices, contribute to post-harvest losses. The market caters to various crop types, including horticulture crops and flowers, and addresses the challenges of respiration, transpiration, and weather conditions. The market includes cleaners, synthetic and natural chemicals, and biotechnology techniques. The Post-harvest Treatment Market serves the agricultural commodities sector, including convenience foods, pre-cut fruits, and pre-washed fruits. Farmers and transportation facilities rely on this market to ensure high-quality agricultural produce reaches consumers.

Request Sample of our comprehensive report now to stay ahead in the AI-driven market evolution!

Market Challenges

The post-harvest treatment market faces a significant challenge due to the limited awareness and adoption among farmers and consumers. Despite the numerous benefits of post-harvest treatments, many producers and cultivators are uninformed about their importance. Moreover, consumers often overlook the significance of post-harvest treatments in preserving the safety and quality of fresh produce. This lack of awareness translates to a small customer base for post-harvest treatments, hindering market expansion. To overcome this hurdle, market participants must invest in educating both farmers and consumers about the advantages of post-harvest treatments. By increasing awareness, the market is expected to experience growth during the forecast period. In summary, the post-harvest treatment market's expansion is being restricted due to the limited awareness and adoption among farmers and consumers. To stimulate growth, it is crucial for market players to invest in education and awareness campaigns.

The Post-harvest treatment market is crucial for maintaining high-quality agricultural produce, particularly for perishable items like horticulture crops. However, several challenges exist in ensuring effective post-harvest treatment. Transpiration, weather conditions, and production practices can lead to significant post-harvest losses. Synthetic products like fungicides, sprout inhibitors, sanitizers, and ethylene blockers are commonly used to address biotic and abiotic stressors. However, the lack of cold chain infrastructure and transportation facilities in many farming communities poses a significant challenge. Farmers often rely on natural chemicals and traditional methods, but modern agricultural practices require more advanced solutions. Consumer awareness of organic food items and convenience foods like pre-cut and pre-washed fruits is driving demand for effective post-harvest treatments. The market for post-harvest treatment includes various synthetic products, as well as biotechnology techniques like chlorine dioxide gas and natamycin-based fungicides. Soil testing and adherence to modern agricultural practices are essential for optimizing post-harvest treatment and reducing losses.

Discover how AI is revolutionizing market trends- Get your access now!

Segment Overview

This post harvest treatment market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Application 1.1 Fruits

1.2 Vegetables Product Type 2.1 Coating

2.2 Ethylene blockers

2.3 Fungicides

2.4 Cleaners

2.5 Others Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 Europe

3.3 North America

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Fruits- The global post harvest treatment market is experiencing growth, particularly in the fruit application segment. Factors driving this expansion include the increasing global demand for fresh fruits and the health benefits they offer. Post-harvest treatments, such as coatings, help keep fruits fresh for extended periods. The food service industry's growing use of coated fruits for dishes like desserts, salads, and pastries is fueling demand for these treatments. Additionally, the preference for natural and organic products is leading to increased demand for fruits with natural coatings. Government regulations encouraging the use of post-harvest practices to reduce food waste and enhance food safety are also contributing to market growth. Overall, rising consumer awareness, shifting preferences, and regulatory support are expected to drive the expansion of the fruits application segment in the global post harvest treatment market.

Download a Sample of our comprehensive report today to discover how AI-driven innovations are reshaping competitive dynamics

Research Analysis

Post-harvest treatments are essential processes applied to fruits and vegetables after they have been harvested to maintain their quality, extend their shelf life, and reduce post-harvest losses. These treatments can include synthetic chemicals, natural techniques, bio-coatings, essential oil washes, beneficial microbes, and more. Synthetic chemicals, such as chlorine dioxide gas and natamycin-based fungicides, have long been used to control biotic and abiotic stressors, including fungi, bacteria, and weather conditions. However, consumer awareness and the push for organic food items have led to an increased interest in natural techniques, such as essential oil washes and beneficial microbes. Coatings, cleaners, and biotechnology techniques are also used to improve produce quality and shelf life. Post-harvest treatments are crucial in the produce industry, where perishable items are vulnerable to spoilage due to production practices, transportation facilities, and other factors. Horticulture crops, agricultural commodities, and farmers all benefit from effective post-harvest treatments to ensure food production remains efficient and sustainable.

Market Research Overview

The Post-harvest treatment market refers to the industry that provides solutions to preserve and enhance the quality of fruits, vegetables, flowers, and other agricultural produce after they have been harvested. Post-harvest treatments are essential in the produce industry to ensure long shelf life, reduce post-harvest losses, and maintain high-quality agricultural produce. These treatments include synthetic chemicals, natural techniques, bio-coatings, essential oil washes, beneficial microbes, and more. Synthetic chemicals like fungicides, sprout inhibitors, sanitizers, and ethylene blockers are commonly used to control biotic and abiotic stressors such as fungi, bacteria, insects, weather conditions, and respiration. Natural techniques like essential oil washes and beneficial microbes offer an alternative to synthetic chemicals for those seeking organic options. Bio-coatings and coatings are also popular post-harvest treatments that help maintain the freshness and appearance of produce. Cold chain infrastructure is crucial in the post-harvest treatment market to ensure proper storage and transportation of perishable items. The market caters to various crop types, including horticulture crops, flowers, and agricultural commodities. Consumer awareness and demand for convenience foods, pre-cut fruits, and pre-washed fruits have increased the use of post-harvest treatments in the food production industry. Modern agricultural practices and production practices also influence the market's growth. Post-harvest treatment market includes various players offering synthetic and natural products. Soil testing, biotechnology techniques, and chlorine dioxide gas are some of the emerging trends in the market. Farmers and organic food items producers are also significant consumers of post-harvest treatments.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Application

Fruits



Vegetables

Product Type

Coating



Ethylene Blockers



Fungicides



Cleaners



Others

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio