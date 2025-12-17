Post Holdings Issues 2025 Sustainability Report

ST. LOUIS, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST), a consumer packaged goods holding company, today released its 2025 Sustainability report. The report details Post's enterprise-wide approach and progress with sustainability efforts across four strategic pillars: Sourcing, Operations, People and Products.

In fiscal year 2025, Post maintained steady progress in sustainability, including the following highlights:

Received positive recognition from leading rankings and media organizations.

Continued to outperform health and safety industry rates for food manufacturing companies.

Maintained a focus on producing high quality and safe products, while advancing responsible sourcing and achieving further reductions in environmental intensity across our operations, packaging and transportation.

Provided tools and technical assistance to key suppliers and fully activated the HowGood platform to further evaluate global ingredient sourcing and product footprints.

Supported local communities with financial contributions, volunteer time and donations of over 10 million pounds of food.

"We are proud that our organization has maintained a consistent trajectory with sustainability while at the same time growing our business and believe this says a lot about our culture, leadership, talented workforce and genuine commitment," said Nick Martin, Vice President, Corporate Sustainability.

About Post Holdings, Inc.

Post Holdings, Inc., headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, is a consumer packaged goods holding company with businesses operating in the center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice and food ingredient categories. Its businesses include Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Michael Foods and Bob Evans Farms. Post Consumer Brands is a leader in the North American branded and private label ready-to-eat cereal and granola, pet food and nut butter categories. Weetabix is home to the United Kingdom's number one selling ready-to-eat cereal brand, Weetabix®. Michael Foods and Bob Evans Farms are leaders in refrigerated foods, delivering innovative, value-added egg and refrigerated potato side dish products to the foodservice and retail channels. For more information, visit www.postholdings.com .

