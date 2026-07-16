Post Holdings Schedules Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Conference Call

ST. LOUIS, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST), a consumer packaged goods holding company, today announced it will hold a conference call on Friday, August 7, 2026 at 9:00 a.m. ET to discuss financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2026 and fiscal year 2026 outlook and to respond to questions. Robert V. Vitale, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Nicolas Catoggio, Chief Operating Officer, and Matthew J. Mainer, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, will participate in the call.

Post also announced it plans to release its financial results for the third quarter and management prepared remarks after market close on Thursday, August 6, 2026.

Interested parties may join the conference call by dialing (800) 579-2543 in the United States and (785) 424-1789 from outside of the United States. The conference identification number is POSTQ326. Interested parties are invited to listen to the webcast of the conference call, which can be accessed by visiting the Investors section of Post's website at www.postholdings.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available through Friday, August 14, 2026 by dialing (800) 839-7410 in the United States and (402) 220-6067 from outside of the United States. A webcast replay also will be available for a limited period on Post's website in the Investors section.

About Post Holdings, Inc.

Post Holdings, Inc., headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, is a consumer packaged goods holding company with businesses operating in the center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice and food ingredient categories. Its businesses include Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Michael Foods and Bob Evans Farms. Post Consumer Brands is a leader in the North American branded and private label ready-to-eat cereal and granola, pet food and nut butter categories. Weetabix is home to the United Kingdom's number one selling ready-to-eat cereal brand, Weetabix®. Michael Foods and Bob Evans Farms are leaders in refrigerated foods, delivering innovative, value-added egg and refrigerated potato side dish products to the foodservice and retail channels. For more information, visit www.postholdings.com.

Contact:

Investor Relations

Daniel O'Rourke

[email protected]

(314) 806-3959

SOURCE Post Holdings, Inc.