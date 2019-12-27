Post-Holiday Sales You Don't Want to Miss
Dec 27, 2019, 07:04 ET
AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The holidays might be nearly over, but for those who love a good deal – this is the most wonderful time of the year. Shoppers might be seeking a break from retail after finishing their holiday wish list, but now is a good time to grab the items they've had their eye on all season. RetailMeNot has compiled a full list of post-holiday sales to guide shoppers to savings this week.
Shopping and trends expert for RetailMeNot, Sara Skirboll, says, "The week in-between Christmas and the new year is a great time to score those last-minute gifts for friends and family you haven't seen yet, and maybe a little something else for yourself. Plus, it is a great time for shoppers to make any returns or exchanges for those unwanted gifts and use up those gift cards they have received throughout the season."
Regardless of who the shopping is for, shoppers still want to spend wisely after all of the holiday spending. As the list continues to be updated, head to the RetailMeNot blog, The Real Deal, for a full list of retailer's after-Christmas sales.
After-Christmas Sales to Kick off the New Year
- Amazon: Take up to 70% off select women's clothing, shoes and accessories. (Expiring soon)
- Bath & Body Works: Shop the Semi-Annual Sale for up to 75% off select products. (Expiring January 20)
- Cabela's: Save up to 50% off in the Customer Appreciation Sale. (Expiring soon)
- Coach: Up to 50% off select styles and free shipping. (Expiring January 7)
- Express: Take up to 70% off and an additional 40% off clearance. (Expiring January 9)
- Gap: Get 40% off everything, including markdowns. (Expiring January 7)
- Home Depot: Shop up to 40% off select bedding and bath. (Expiring February 3)
- JCPenney: Get up to 70% off in the big winter wrap-up. (Expiring January 27)
- H&M: Save up to 60% off in the winter sale. (Expiring January 3)
- Kohl's: Get up to 70% off bedding, bath and pillows. (Expiring December soon)
- Lands' End: Grab savings up to 65% off during the Great Winter Sale. (Expiring soon)
- Macy's: Save 20% off in the after-Christmas sale. Plus, get free shipping when you spend $49. (Expiring soon)
- Madewell: Take up to 60% off ! (Expiring soon)
- Michael Kors: Up to 70% off in the semi-annual sale. (Expiring January 28)
- Target: Save up to 50% off thousands of clearance items. (Expiring soon)
- TOMS: 25% off all markdowns! (Expiring January 8)
- Walmart: Get up to 50% off end-of-year clearance. (Expiring soon)
- Yankee Candle: Semi-annual sale! Up to 75% off sitewide. (Expiring January 21)
About RetailMeNot, Inc.
RetailMeNot, Inc. is a leading savings destination bringing people and the things they love together through savings with retailers, brands, restaurants and pharmacies. RetailMeNot makes everyday life more affordable through online and in-store coupon codes, cash back offers, and the RetailMeNot Genie browser extension. Savings are also provided in consumers' mailboxes through the RetailMeNot Everyday™ direct mail package, and at the pharmacy with RxSaver by RetailMeNot.
RetailMeNot is a wholly owned subsidiary of Harland Clarke Holdings. To learn more, visit http://www.retailmenot.com/corp or follow @RetailMeNot on social media.
Media Contact
Hillary White
RetailMeNot
hwhite@rmn.com
(832) 278-5615
SOURCE RetailMeNot
Share this article