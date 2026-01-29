Post-Incident After-Action Reviews Are Critical to Building Organizational Resilience, Says McLean & Company

New research from McLean & Company shows that when organizations intentionally slow down after a crisis to reflect, create space for honest and psychologically safe dialogue, and act on what they learn, disruption becomes a catalyst for resilience rather than a trigger for repeated failure. The firm cautions that without these practices, many organizations risk moving from one crisis to the next without meaningfully improving how they respond.

TORONTO, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - While many organizations will navigate disruption or a crisis event at some point, newly published research findings from global HR research and advisory firm McLean & Company show that few are equipped to learn from it in a meaningful way. The firm's Build Resilience With After-Action Reviews Guide explains how organizations can turn disruption or crisis events into resilience by embedding effective after-action reviews (AARs) into their crisis response practices.

McLean & Company research shows how after-action reviews help organizations turn crisis-driven disruption into lasting resilience. (CNW Group/McLean & Company)

The recently released insights identify after-action reviews – structured, blame-free reflections following a crisis or major event – as one of the most powerful yet underused tools for converting real-time experience into lasting improvement.

"Crises are no longer isolated events; they're a defining feature of today's operating environment," says Leann Schneider, director, HR Research & Advisory Services at McLean & Company. "The differentiator isn't whether an organization faces disruption, but whether it pauses long enough to learn from it. After-action reviews give leaders a practical way to reflect, capture lessons, and respond with intention."

McLean & Company Research Highlights HR's Role in Post-Incident Learning and Organizational Resilience

The firm's research highlights a growing gap between the pace of change and organizational learning. While many employees report experiencing organizational change, only 34% of HR teams have increased their focus on risk mitigation and business continuity, according to McLean & Company's HR Trends Survey, 2025. Without structured learning mechanisms, organizations risk repeating the same failures under pressure.

McLean & Company's new resource underscores the critical role HR plays in enabling effective after-action reviews by shaping the conditions required for honest reflection and follow-through. The guide outlines how HR leaders and CHROs can support organizational resilience by:

Fostering rapid learning by identifying what worked, what didn't, and why, while insights are still fresh

Strengthening future preparedness by uncovering systemic gaps in decision-making, communication, and execution

Preserving institutional knowledge by documenting lessons learned and making them accessible for future teams.

Case examples cited in the guide demonstrate that organizations using structured AARs can significantly improve outcomes, including reductions in safety incidents and stronger coordination during future crises.

Psychological Safety Is Essential to Effective After-Action Reviews

McLean & Company explains that after-action reviews often fail when they become performative or punitive. The firm emphasizes that psychological safety, supported by clear purpose, confidentiality, and trauma-informed practices, is essential for honest reflection and meaningful learning.

"Learning that isn't applied erodes trust," says Schneider. "The true power of after-action reviews is realized when insights are shared, acted on, and used to shape how organizations respond the next time disruption hits."

From Insight to Action: How HR Leaders Drive Follow-Through

Beyond reflection, the research stresses that follow-through is what unlocks the full value of after-action reviews. McLean & Company advises HR leaders to translate insights into clear recommendations, assign ownership, track progress, and embed lessons learned into planning cycles, playbooks, and training.

The after-action review research is part of the firm's broader Crisis Response Resource Center, which provides HR and people leaders with practical guidance, tools, and advisory support to guide their organizations through preparation, response, recovery, and learning before, during, and after an incident.

To learn more about building resilience through after-action reviews, HR leaders can access the full guide, Build Resilience With After-Action Reviews Guide, and uncover how people organizations can turn disruption into resilience by embedding effective after-action reviews into their crisis response practices.

McLean & Company also supports organizations in applying these insights through its Navigate Change workshop and leadership training programs, including Lead Through Change and Navigate the Change Management Process. Together, these offerings equip HR leaders and people managers with practical frameworks, tools, and skills to lead change with confidence, strengthen organizational resilience, and embed learning into how teams adapt to ongoing disruption.

Media Inquiries for McLean & Company HR Analysts and Industry Experts

For expert commentary on HR's role in organizational resilience, crisis learning, and post-incident reflection based on this research from Leann Scheider, director, HR Research & Advisory Services, or to connect with additional analysts for research-backed insights on human resources, crisis management, and building resilient, future-ready teams, please contact Communications Manager Katie Tame at [email protected].

About McLean & Company

McLean & Company pairs evidence-based research and immediately applicable tools with deep HR expertise to position organizations to meet today's needs and prepare for the future. The global HR research and advisory firm's member organizations enjoy comprehensive resources, full-service diagnostics, workshops, action plans, and advisory services for all levels of HR professionals, from executive leadership and HR leaders to HR team members, that help shape workplaces where everyone thrives.

McLean & Company is a division of Info-Tech Research Group.

Media professionals can register for unrestricted access to research across IT, HR, and software, and hundreds of industry analysts through the firm's Media Insiders program. To gain access, contact [email protected].

SOURCE McLean & Company