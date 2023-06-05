Post-Installed Anchors Market is Forecast to Reach US$ 4.7 Billion in 2028, Says Stratview Research

The Post-Installed Anchors Market is likely to rise at a CAGR of 5.0% during 2023-2028, to reach US$ 4.7 billion in 2028, states Stratview Research.

DETROIT, June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratview Research, a global market research firm has launched a report on the global Post-Installed Anchors Market which provides a comprehensive analysis of the global and regional industry forecast, current & emerging trends, segment analysis, and competitive landscape.

Report Highlights

Market Size in 2028 USD 4.7 billion Growth (CAGR) 5.0% during 2023-2028 Forecast Period 2023-2028 Trend Period 2017-2021 Base Year 2022 Number of Segments Covered 4 Number of Tables & Graphs 50+ Country Level Market Assessment 20

Segment Insights on Post-Installed Anchors Market

The global post-installed anchors market is segmented based on product type, substrate type, end-user type, and region.

Based on product type - The market is segmented into the mechanical anchor and chemical anchor. Mechanical anchor is expected to remain the larger segment in the market during the forecast period owing to the ease of installation, increasing demand from various end-use applications, and expanding construction industry globally.

In addition to that, mechanical anchors are usually cheaper than chemical anchors, provide stable performance, and are best for time-critical projects as one can apply loads to mechanical fasteners immediately after installation.



Based on the substrate type - The market is segmented as concrete, masonry, natural stone, and others. Concrete is expected to remain the dominant substrate type in the market during the forecast period. Concrete is the most commonly used construction material as it poses high compressive strength, high-temperature resistance, and excellent water resistance characteristics. In addition to that, growing urbanization coupled with increasing disposable income of the consumer is further expected to drive the market.

Based on end-user type - The market is segmented as infrastructure, commercial, residential, and industrial. Infrastructure held the largest share of the market. Major factors, such as increasing focus on infrastructural development, population growth, economic expansion, and urbanization are expected to fuel the growth of the post-installed anchors market during the forecast period.

Which Region Offers the Best Opportunity and Growth?

The report suggests that the Europe is expected to remain the most dominant in the market over the forecast period and it held the highest market share of more than 35% in 2022. This growth is majorly attributed to the following –

The organic growth of the construction industry,

Revamp in rehabilitation projects,

Increasing demand for DIY products.

Likewise, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing market for the post-installed anchors market during the forecast period. The demand for post-installed anchors is growing in the region owing to the growing construction industry, rapid urbanization, and industrialization in key economies such as China and India.

Post-Installed Anchors Market Drivers

Some of the key drivers listed in the report are given below.

Rise in spending on infrastructure development

Increasing demand from commercial and residential construction sectors.

Top 10 Companies in Post-Installed Anchors Market?

The market is fairly consolidated with the presence of some global and regional players. Stratview Research has identified the following companies as the top market players.

Simpson Strong Tie Co. Inc

Würth Group

Hilti Corporation

Fischer Group

Illinois Tool Works Inc.

Halfen Gmbh

Henkel AG & Company, KGaA

EJOT Holding GmbH & Co. KG.

DEWALT

Sika AG

