Post-it® Brand Teams Up with Nicole Ari Parker for Back-to-School "Think Loud" Sweepstakes

News provided by

3M

27 Jul, 2023, 11:03 ET

Parents share their wins on Instagram for a chance to win a total of $10,000

ST. PAUL, Minn., July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Announced today, Post-it® Brand from 3M teamed up with Nicole Ari Parker, actress, producer, entrepreneur and philanthropist to encourage parents to celebrate their wins (big and small) this back-to-school season with the "Think Loud" Sweepstakes. Now through September 15, parents can post a picture on Instagram of their to-do lists, goals and thoughts on a Post-it® Note with #ThinkLoudSweepstakes for a chance to win a $5,000 back-to-school shopping spree for their children and an additional $5,000 to enjoy on items for themselves. 

Actress Nicole Ari Parker helps kick off the “Think Loud” sweepstakes from Post-it® Brand.
Actress Nicole Ari Parker helps kick off the “Think Loud” sweepstakes from Post-it® Brand.

A recent Post-it® Brand survey found that 77% of parents list "running the household" as their top challenge, and 69% cite "managing schedules" as their next greatest obstacle. However, 85% of parents believe they're more likely to achieve a goal if you write it down.1

"Knowing how hectic the back-to-school season can be, I'm excited to encourage parents to jot down a reminder to themselves and celebrate the amazing job they are doing for their families," says Parker. "My family teases me because I have notes all over the house! The Post-it® Super Sticky Notes (3in x 3in) are in my purse and car at all times, and the larger sizes are on the front door just before I leave the house. It is the only thing that works for me."

"On any given day, parents have so much running through their minds and sometimes, it's hard to manage it all," says Jeff Shusta, vice president, consumer business at 3M. "Each and every day, Post-it® Brand helps people get their thoughts, feelings, reminders, list, etc,. out of their heads and into the world to spark something bigger. The back-to-school season is the perfect time to reset, get excited for the new academic year, all while honoring the accomplishments parents have done for their loved ones."

Whether you are a parent prepping for a new school year, a teacher getting ready to return to the classroom, or a student looking to improve study skills, there is a perfect Post-it® Product for you. To learn more about the Post-it® Brand "Think Loud" Sweepstakes, check out post-it.com/thinkloudsweeps. For more information about Post-it® Brand, please visit Post-it.com, or follow us on FacebookInstagramTwitter or Pinterest.

NO PURCHASE OR PAYMENT NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. Open only to legal residents of 50 US/DC, 18+ (19+ NE & AL and 21+ in MS). Void where prohibited by law. Enter from 12:01:00 a.m. CT on 7/11/23 & ends at 11:59:59 p.m. CT on 9/15/23. LIMIT 1 ENTRY PER PERSON. Odds of winning depend upon the number of eligible entries received. Subject to the Official Rules. Sponsor: Post-it® Brand, 3M, St. Paul, MN 55144. Official Rules can be accessed at post-it.com/thinkloudsweeps.







1 Source: This study was commissioned by 3M Post-it® Brand, surveying 500 nationally representative U.S. parents ages 21-64. Fielding took place May 2023.

About Post-it® Brand
Post-it® Brand can help you get your ideas out into the world because they can be the spark of something bigger. Think big, then Think Loud. For more information about Post-it® Brand, like or follow us on FacebookInstagramTwitter or Pinterest.

About 3M
3M (NYSE: MMM) believes science helps create a brighter world for everyone. By unlocking the power of people, ideas and science to reimagine what's possible, our global team uniquely addresses the opportunities and challenges of our customers, communities, and planet. Learn how we're working to improve lives and make what's next at 3M.com/news or on Twitter at @3M or @3MNews.

3M and Post-it® Brand are trademarks of 3M.

SOURCE 3M

Also from this source

3M Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results; Proactive Initiatives Drive Strong Quarterly Financial Results; Raises Full-Year Adjusted EPS Guidance

Command™ Brand Announces Bobby Berk as First-Ever Director of Dorm Design

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.