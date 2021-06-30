Post-Merger Integration Consulting Services Prices Will Increase by 3%-5% During 2021-2025 | Discover Market Procurement Insights on SpendEdge
The Post-Merger Integration Consulting Services, prices will increase by 3%-5% during the forecast period and suppliers will have a moderate bargaining power in this market. Ernst & Young Global Ltd., Bain & Company Inc., Boston Consulting Group Inc. and Grant Thornton International Ltd. are among the prominent suppliers in post-merger integration consulting services market.
Post-Merger Integration Consulting Services Procurement report explains key category management objectives that should form the base for sourcing strategy, including:
- Top-line growth
- Scalability of inputs
- Category innovations
- Supply base rationalization
- Demand forecasting and governance
- Minimalization of ad hoc purchases
- Adherence to regulatory nuances
- Cost savings
- Customer retention
- Reduction of TCO
- Minimalization of ad hoc purchases
- Green initiatives
This report evaluates suppliers based on industry expertise, integration tools and methodologies, category pricing, and recognition and credibility. In addition, suppliers are also shortlisted based on business needs, operational requirements, technical specifications, security compliance, regulatory mandates, legal requirements, quality control, change management procedures, pricing models, penalty clauses, SLA nuances, evaluation criteria, and working environment.
Table of Content
- Executive Summary
- Market Insights
- Category Pricing Insights
- Cost-saving Opportunities
- Best Practices
- Category Ecosystem
- Category Management Strategy
- Category Management Enablers
- Suppliers Selection
- Suppliers under Coverage
- US Market Insights
- Category scope
