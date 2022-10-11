Post-Op Shoe Market to Reach $1.1Billion, Globally, by 2031 at 5.1% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The post-op shoe market is propelled by factors such as an increase in case of birth deformities, rise in incidence of sports injuries & road accidents, the opening of new medical infrastructures worldwide, and surge in consumer disposable income.

PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Post-Op Shoe Market by Type (Rigid sole, Soft sole, Semi-rigid sole), by End user (Children, Adult), by Distribution Channel (Medical & Pharma Store, Specialty store, Online Retail): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031." According to the report, the global post-op shoe industry generated $634.5million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $1.1billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 5.1% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.

Drivers and Opportunities

Increase in case of birth deformities, improper growth of muscles, rise in incidence of sports injuries & road accidents, the opening of new medical infrastructures all over the globe, and surge in purchasing power of people are expected to fuel the growth of the global post-op shoe market. However, improper usage of these products leads to various negative consequences, such as damage to foot and ankle. This factor hinders the growth of the market. On the other hand, growth in e-commerce sales and enhanced customization of post-op shoes present new opportunities in the market in future.

Covid-19 Scenario

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic hampered the growth of the medical footwear industry, which had a direct impact on the global post-op shoe market.

The shutdown of the major post-op shoe industries led to the reduced sales of all types of post-op shoes.

Nevertheless, governments' initiatives towards vaccination in many developed countries and to boost the economy again are expected to create demand in the global post-op shoe industry in the post-pandemic period.

The semi-rigid sole segment to dominate the market in terms of revenue during the forecast period

Based on type, the semi-rigid sole segment contributed to the largest share of nearly half of the global post-op shoe market in 2021, and is expected to rule the roost during the forecast period. Manufacturers recognize customers' acceptance for semi-rigid sole shoes and are focusing on product development to provide a better experience to consumers, which drives the segment. However, the rigid sole segment is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 5.5% from 2022 to 2031.This is due to the increase in the incidence of foot and ankle injuries among adults. The rigid sole shoe works well with injuries related to the bone as the rigid sole of the shoes provides a stiff base and its adjustable straps provide a firm grip.

The adult segment to maintain its lion's share during the forecast period

Based on end user, the adult segment held the largest share of around three-fourths of the global post-op shoe market in 2021, and is expected to maintain a prominent growth during the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is likely to exhibit the highest CAGR of 5.2% in 2031.This is attributed to the increase in the number of accidents among adults across the globe. Males under the age of 25 account for more than 73% of all fatal crashes, and they are nearly three times more likely to be engaged in road traffic collisions than females.

The medical & pharma store segment to maintain its lion's share during the forecast period

Based on distribution channel, the medical & pharma store segment held the largest share of more than two-fifths of the global post-op shoe market in 2021, and is expected to maintain a prominent growth during the forecast period, owing to the availability of customized as well as lucrative products in this segment. However, the online retail segment is likely to exhibit the highest CAGR of 5.6% in 2031, due to the convenience in shopping, continuous service, and availability of a wide range of choices. Furthermore, the growing penetration of various online portals and the increased number of offers or discounts attract consumers to purchase post-op shoes through online channels.

Asia-Pacific to achieve the fastest growth by 2031

Based on region, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to manifest the fastest CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period, 2022-2031. Rapid urbanization is expected to offer huge opportunities for the new entrants in the region during the forecast period. However, North America held the largest market share in 2021, accounting for more than one-third of the global post-op shoe market, and is likely to lead the trail throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the rise in healthcare expenditure by leading countries such as the U.S., and the enormous scope for technological advancement in post-op shoe products in this region.

Leading Market Players

A. Algeo Ltd.

Bird And Cronin LLC

Breg Inc.

Chengli Medical Equipment Co. Ltd.

DJO LLC

Doctor's ChoiceDME

Henry Schein , Inc.

, Inc. Össur

SafteS.p.A.

Steeper Inc.

