Post-Pandemic Future Of Senior Living Begins At Atria Almaden

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- San Jose seniors have a new choice for a safer and more fulfilling future at Atria Almaden, a brand new senior living community located moments away from Almaden Lake Park, Santana Row and the San Pedro Square Market. The four-story community offers senior living and assisted living as well as memory care and features purposefully designed amenities for a lifestyle resembling condominium living.

"We know what's most important for the well-being of older adults is a living environment that offers safety, support, social interaction and opportunities to stay healthier and happier longer," said Mike Mejia, Atria's Senior Vice President. "From modern, beautiful amenities to engaging social events and elevated culinary offerings, Atria Almaden is designed for older adults who wish to lead active and vibrant lives."

Floorplans are available for spacious studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments, a full kitchen with quartz countertops, full height backsplash and soft close cabinets, stainless steel appliances, a washer and dryer and walk-in showers with solid quartz slab surrounds.

The community offers amenities including a fitness center, yoga studio, golf simulator, art studio, technology center, salon and spa, movie theater, billiards room and underground parking garage with electric vehicle charging stations. Outdoor features include a pool, hot tub, walking path adjacent to the Guadalupe River, bocce ball court, kitchen and fire pits. Chef-prepared meals are served at three dining venues: the full-service Vestal's restaurant, The Summit lounge and The Willows bistro.

Amenities also include discreet care, concierge service, chauffeured town car service, a calendar of curated events and housekeeping service. Through Atria's Engage Life® events program, residents enjoy meaningful daily experiences for continual learning, fitness, connection, personal growth and fulfillment, and programs have been adapted for safety.

Atria Almaden, located at 4610 Almaden Expressway, features 200 apartments: 170 for modern senior living and 30 in a dedicated memory care neighborhood with specialized services for individuals living with the challenges of Alzheimer's or other forms of dementia.

The COVID-19 vaccine rollout at Atria Almaden is nearing completion with more than 90% of residents and staff now vaccinated. The senior living community conducted its first COVID-19 vaccine clinic for residents and staff on January 11 and a third clinic on February 22 through its national pharmacy partner CVS Health.

Alice Babcock, who is 74 years old and an Atria Almaden resident, said, "When we dine at our restaurant, go to the movies, or participate in happy hour, yoga, and exercise class, we are doing so safely in a community that has been largely inoculated. I am most excited to share everything chocolate with my family and my amazing husband, Ray, without a worry in the world."

Atria, a leading senior living operator in the U.S. and Canada, opened Atria Almaden at the beginning of 2021 with aggressive infectious disease control measures under this health and safety initiative. The company vaccinated its first residents and staff on December 21st in Louisville, Ky, and has now vaccinated more than 30,000 resident and staff across the U.S.

"We warmly invite San Jose area seniors and their families to contact us about life at Atria Almaden. Here, you can enjoy a heightened living experience with the confidence of protection that Atria is famous for," Mejia said.

Atria operates more than 200 communities across the U.S. and Canada, with 43 California communities that serve nearly 5,000 residents. Atria operates 18 other communities in Northern California, including Atria at Foster Square in Foster City; Atria Valley View and Atria Walnut Creek in Walnut Creek; and Atria Sunnyvale, Atria Evergreen Valley and Atria Willow Glen in San Jose.

