Post-pandemic Growth Opportunity in the Global Contract Research Organization (CRO) Market

NEW YORK, Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In this research deliverable, the analyst team offers a bold perspective on the post-pandemic growth opportunities for the global CRO market.With the increased threat of COVID-19 and world-wide lockdowns in effect, the contract research organization (CROs) market is seeing interruptions in ongoing clinical trials and delays of new trials.







This research service will help participants plan their production pipeline and be well prepared to tackle the dynamic market situation and the post-COVID-19 impact.This short report covers the Global Contract Research Organization Market (CRO) insights, with forecast for the total CRO market, including drug discovery and preclinical markets, with 2019 as the base year and 2020–2024 as the forecast period.



Market revenue is measured in US dollars.It presents an overview and analysis of the global clinical trials and research outsourcing (CRO) market.



It provides global, post-pandemic revenue forecasts for CROs. Further, qualitative information will be provided on support services, such as central laboratory services, bioanalytics, and data management. The report identifies strong CRO opportunities, with the evolving digitized ecosystem of the clinical trials due to COVID-19. The two key market trends identified are increased adoption of hybrid clinical trials and remote patient monitoring.



