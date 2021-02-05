Post-Pandemic, Many U.S. Frontline Workers Plan To Keep Up Habits That Help Protect From Infection

With an end to the pandemic within reach, we're all looking ahead to what life post-Covid may look and feel like, and asking: to what extent will we, after months of social distancing, mask-wearing, hand-washing and swabbing with nasal antiseptics — revert back to our old selves?

The answer, for some, rests in how exposed we may be to infection-causing germs in our daily lives. For those on the frontlines of the global health crisis, this risk of exposure will not completely go away once vaccinated. And, because healthcare workers will continue to be exposed to immunocompromised populations post-pandemic, they will need to continue to protect themselves from germs that cause respiratory infection.

New Jersey-based Certified Home Health Aide Victoria Gallucci received her first vaccine dose in January 2021. She understands the importance of adding layers of protection to her routine and has no intention of changing her routine once the current health crisis starts to subside. "As an in-home healthcare worker, I am providing direct care to my elderly patients every day. So, I need to be sure I'm doing everything I can to keep myself, and my clients, safe from infection," Gallucci states.

"Even after receiving both my vaccine doses, I intend to keep up with my daily routine of protecting myself from infection. This includes wearing a mask, frequently washing and sanitizing my hands, and swabbing with a nasal antiseptic before leaving for work each day. These are essential layers of protection for me now," she adds.

Among both essential workers and everyday Americans, nasal antiseptics are becoming increasingly more mainstream in providing next-level protection, as the nose is a main gateway for germs that lead to respiratory infection.

