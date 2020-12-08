Post-Pandemic Prosperity Made Possible

CUDJOE KEY, Fla., Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "Yes! There are things you can change to become a prosperity magnet if you are up to the challenge and want to work at it." according to Catherine A. Wilcox, "Conscious Change Coach." Every experience we have is an opportunity for conscious change – the experience of the pandemic is no different.

The pandemic has inundated the world with fear, loss, anxiety, and despair. We can succumb to it or rise above it – the choice is always ours.

Catherine Wilcox, Writer and Conscious Change Coach Sacred Prosperity, A Guide for Conscious Change

The celebrated author, James Allen wrote in his book As a Man Thinketh: "thoughts in mind achieve in kind." Prosperity is a state of mind. The mind that contains lack thoughts is closed-down to the flow of achievement. Culture, education, self-esteem (both high and low), birth place/birth order all contribute to our prosperity mindedness. Can it really be so simple as to consciously rise above our lack mindedness? "Yes," says Wilcox. "If one is willing to unmask their fears about prosperity; forgive those they feel have stunted their success and take responsibility for one's own shortcomings that are blocking their achievements, one's 'personalized' prosperity can be a reality."

Wilcox has just released her latest book Sacred Prosperity, A Guide to Conscious Change, just in time to help set intentions for the New Year. She wrote this guide to help those who want to accept the challenge of conscious change to receive the rewards prosperity brings. Her guide to change will plant seeds on how to:

Face your internal blocks, release them, and become a prosperity magnet.

Bring about conscious change regarding abundance (which is much more than money).

Discover the power behind receiving the secret to prosperity.

Overcome fear with new thinking therapies for the 21st Century.

Wilcox has personally counseled hundreds of people along the path of abundance healing. She shares what she has learned from personal experience and insights from years of research, study, and journaling. Sacred Prosperity contains over thirty exercises designed to uncover inner blocks to prosperity to "reprogram" a mind from lack . . . to flow. Every single exercise has been a proven winner in changing lack mindedness – the only block to the experience of true abundance.

View Wilcox's guides here: https://soulsequencing.com/books

Wilcox's website soulsequencing.com features her Blog and posts that have been on Facebook, Goodreads, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram. She has three books available through Amazon; God is in the Details – Little Stories to Nourish your Faith, and the first of her Sacred Series – Guides for Conscious Change titled Sacred Grief, and now, Sacred Prosperity. You can also read her "Comments from Catherine" Blog on her website www.soulsequencing.com.

