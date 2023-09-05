Post-Pandemic Recovery Drives Global Fire Resistant Cables Market; PVC Segment Revised to 5.7% CAGR,

DUBLIN, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Fire Resistant Cables - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global fire resistant cables market, which was valued at $1.7 billion in 2022, is projected to reach a size of $2.7 billion by 2030, growing at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6% during the period of analysis from 2022 to 2030.

One of the segments analyzed in the report, XLPE, is expected to achieve a CAGR of 6.6% and reach a market size of $1.2 billion by the end of the analysis period.

The growth rate for the PVC segment has been revised to a CAGR of 5.7% for the next 8 years, considering the ongoing post-pandemic recovery.

Geographic Insights

The fire resistant cables market in the U.S. is estimated at $456.1 million in 2022.

in 2022. China , the second largest economy globally, is forecasted to reach a market size of $556.9 million by 2030, with a CAGR of 8.9% from 2022 to 2030.

, the second largest economy globally, is forecasted to reach a market size of by 2030, with a CAGR of 8.9% from 2022 to 2030. Other significant geographic markets include Japan and Canada , projected to grow at 4% and 5% respectively over the period of 2022-2030.

and , projected to grow at 4% and 5% respectively over the period of 2022-2030. Germany within Europe is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of approximately 4.7%.

Key Competitors

The report features a total of 34 competitors in the fire resistant cables market, including:

Bahra Advanced Cable Manufacture Co. Ltd.

Cavicel S.P.A

Dubai Cable Company (Private) Ltd.

Cable Company (Private) Ltd. EL Sewedy Electric Company

General Cable Corporation

Jiangnan Group Limited

Keystone Cable

Leoni AG

LS Cable & System Ltd.

Middle East Specialized Cables Company

Nexans S.A.

NKT Group

Prysmian Group

Siccet SRL

ST Cable Corporation

Tele-Fonika Kable SA

Tianjin Suli Cable Group

Top Cable

Tratos Limited

Universal Cable (M) Berhad

Walsin Lihwa Corporation

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Fire Resistant Cables - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION

