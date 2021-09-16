Post-pandemic Stand Up Comedy Goes Live on JokeyTV.tv

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Digicom Productions, LLC, a new OTT media and entertainment company (www .digicomproductions.com ), today announced the launch of JokeyTV.tv, the digital destination for all things stand-up comedy.

Jokey TV - The New Stand-up Comedy OTT Television Network Veteran Stand-up Comedian Jeff Shaw Performing on Jokey TV Live.

While the Covid-19 crisis has had a dramatic impact on everyone around the globe, live entertainment has been especially hard hit. But like everyone and everything else, the stand-up comedy industry adapted and went Zoom. The comedians and their audiences connected with the latest technology but that energy and human to human connection of the live interaction just wasn't the same.

"It was touching to watch, for many of our comedians it was their first live performance they had done in over a year. When they first hit the stage you could see it in their faces, the magic of stand-up was back and they were feeding off of the live connection between them and their audience. It was great to witness that moment in entertainment history," said Rusty Coristine, Creator and Executive Producer.

Digicom Productions CEO Catherine Billon says "We are thrilled to help be a game changer in what has been a really challenging environment for comedians during the Covid-19 pandemic. We are helping lead the stand-up industry out of a trying period and back to a live audience experience for both the comedians and comedy fans. Jokey TV is well positioned to become the cheerleader and top promoter of the stand-up comedy industry and art form."

Jokey TV inspires the next generation of creators, viewers and innovators in stand-up comedy by engaging its audience and comedians at the intersection of creativity and technology.

Jokey TV has created the most inclusive comedian compensation program in the stand-up comedy community. Jokey TV provides its artists with new income streams, exceptional production value, large scale distribution and positive industry awareness.

"Jokey TV is all about fun and engagement. Fun and engagement for our viewers, fun and engagement for our advertisers and fun and engagement for our sponsors. We offer brands a clean and friendly advertising environment with viewers in a great frame of mind. We are hopeful that brands will take advantage of these state-of-the-industry marketing programs and our Jokey TV Comedy Awards platform," concluded Billon.

Contact: Scott Alexander

Phone: (727) 612-2212

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Digicom Productions, LLC